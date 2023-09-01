Northern Ireland Under-19s to begin Euros preparations after naming squad for Italy friendly

Northern Ireland Under-19s manager Gareth McAuley has introduced just one new face to the squad for his first game in charge, a friendly against Italy in Tuscany next week.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Devlan Moses is the new face included for the exhibition match, which will be played at Stadio Lungobisenzio in Prato next Thursday (4.30pm UK time).

McAuley is currently trying to assess his squad ahead of next year’s Under-19 European Championships, which are being played in Northern Ireland and his side will compete in as the host nation.

The former international striker has an almost brand new panel to select from, with only three of the squad part of the panel that competed to try and qualify for this year’s Under-19 Euros back in March.

However, his squad has a wealth of international experience as seven of them have recently competed for the Under-17s, while there are four players on the books of Premier League clubs and a further four contracted to Scottish Premiership teams.

Also included are three players from the NIFL Premiership, with Larne defender Sean Brown joined by Glentoran forward duo Leon Boyd and Rhys Walsh in the squad.

The Italy friendly will be the first of several games the Under-19s will play to prepare for next year’s Euros, with a mini-tournament on home soil against Portugal, Poland and Hungary to follow in November.

Northern Ireland Under-19s squad

Goalkeepers: Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Mason Munn (Rangers).

Defenders: Ruairi McConville (Brighton and Hove Albion), George Goodman (Bradford City), Gallagher Lennon (St Mirren), Tom Atcheson (Blackburn Rovers), Josh Briggs (West Ham United), Sean Brown (Larne), Brendan Hamilton (Aberdeen), Joel Thompson (Nottingham Forest), Phoenix Scholtz (MK Dons).

Midfielders: Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town), Lewis Trickett (Accrington Stanley), Ryan Donnelly (Leicester City), Jack Patterson (Everton), Francis Turley (Celtic).

Forwards: Devlan Moses (Sheffield Wednesday), Leon Boyd (Glentoran), Rhys Walsh (Glentoran), Reece Evans (Leicester City).