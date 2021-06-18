Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder Boyd-Munce delighted to extend Birmingham stay until 2023

Caolan Boyd-Munce after making his debut for Birmingham City against Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup

Midfielder Boyd-Munce has signed on for the next two seasons and will remain at the Blues until at least the summer of 2023.

Boyd-Munce joined the side from St Andrews 2016 as a scholar before making his full debut in August 2019 during a Carabao Cup tie against Portsmouth.

The former Glentoran midfielder spent last season in and around the first team squad in what was a frustrating season for the Blues as they finished 18th in the Championship table.

He made his full debut in in November when Aitor Karanka asked him to play left-wing back against Bournemouth a game that saw the Cherries pick up all three points.

On his new deal, the 21-year-old said: "I am delighted! This year has been a bit of a rollercoaster, but since the gaffer and Craig Gardner have come in, they have reassured me and sorted everything as quickly as they could. I look forward to another two years and showing what I can do at a Club like Birmingham City.

“The physios last season were unbelievable with their professionalism to get me in condition to finish the season. It was a relief to come back and still be able to perform as I was and, in some cases, even better.

“I feel like I’m in great condition after being away with Northern Ireland, so I hope I can kick on during pre-season and show that I deserve a place. I will get the first few weeks under my belt and then see what happens.”

Boyd-Munce was a key reason why Birmingham City won the Professional Development League final against Sheffield United as the Northern Irishman provided an assist for Adan George, who scored a brace in the 2-0 win.