Northern Ireland Under-21s are hit for six by silky Spanish at Inver Park

Northern Ireland 0 Spain 6

Northern Ireland Under-21s slumped to a 6-0 Euro 2023 qualifying defeat to Spain as John Schofield suffered the heaviest defeat of his time in charge.

It could have been worse at Inver Park as Spain — already assured of top spot in Group C — hit the frame of the goal four times in a first half in which only Abel Ruiz’s goal separated the sides, but then struck five in a punishing second half for the hosts.

Terry Devlin forced a good save out of Arnau Tenas with seven minutes gone but that was a rare bright spot for Northern Ireland, who were on the back foot for most of the afternoon in front of an impressive crowd of 1,100.

After Riquelme struck the woodwork, Spain took the lead in the 20th minute when Ruiz rose to head Juan Miranda’s cross beyond the reach of Dermot Mee.

It was a wonder that Riquelme did not add another as he twice hit the crossbar and post while sending another effort narrowly wide, while Ruiz then struck the crossbar again just before the break. But Spain were less charitable in the second half.

Bryan Gil broke the offside trap to fire in a second five minutes after the restart, then scored Spain’s third just after the hour having been left unmarked at the back post.

Only another three minutes had passed when Riquelme teed up Miranda to fire home the fourth, and it was now a question of how many Spain, 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture, wanted to score.

Riquelme got the goal his performance deserved with 15 minutes to go, breaking down the left to fire home, and Northern Ireland’s punishment was completed when Victor Gomez got a tap-in three minutes from time, collecting the rebound when Sergio Camello’s shot came back off the post.

Schofield’s side conclude their campaign on Tuesday away to Lithuania. The side was captained by midfielder Ethan Galbraith, who is on loan at Doncaster from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has made two appearances for the senior side and some fans have questioned why he was excluded from Ian Baraclough’s senior panel for the Nations League games.

“He needs games,” said Schofield. “He picked an injury up at Doncaster and didn’t play much towards the end of the season.

“He was in and out for them a bit and he needs to play games. I can’t answer for Ian (Baraclough) but he believes he is better playing for us while he may not get as much game time with the seniors.

“The boys with the Under-21s understand there is a pathway there and they can progress to the senior side.

“They have a huge desire to do that and achieve that honour.

“Charlie McCann, Shea Charles and Alfie McCalmont have joined Ian’s squad.

“We are fortunate to be working with lads who work hard and conduct themselves well on and off the pitch.

“Six months ago players in the senior squad were with us and we keep reminding the players to keep improving because the opportunities are there.”

Northern Ireland U21: Mee, Donnelly, Balmer, McClelland, Galbraith, Scott, Taylor, Stewart, Devlin, McKee, Allen subs Walsh (not used), Smyth (replaced Devlin 59), McCausland (not used), Baggley (replaced Taylor 59), McGovern (replaced McKee 59), McCurry (not used), McGuckin (replaced Allen 59), Boyle (replaced Galbraith 77), Daws (not used)

Spain U21: Tenas, Gomez, Miranda, Pacheco, Olasagasti, Abel Ruiz, Rodri, Bryan Gil, Chust, Gragera Amado, Riquelme subs Agirrezabala (not used), Alejandro Francés (replaced Chust 39), Lobete (replaced Bryan Gil 69), González (not used), Rosas (not used), Navarro (replaced Rodri 63), Bernabe (replaced Olasagasti 63), Miguel Sanchez (not used), Camello (replaced Abel Ruiz 46).

Man of match: Bryan Gil

Match rating: 6/10