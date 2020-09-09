Northern Ireland Under 21s dig deep but play-off place is now out of reach

Northern Ireland, in need of at least a point to keep alive their hopes of a European Under-21 Championship play-off place, denied Denmark space in midfield, frustrated their attack - although the Danish strikers were wasteful too - and offered a threat through Linfield's Shayne Lavery on the counter-attack.

Looking more of a danger as the game went on, interim manager Andy Crosby was brave enough to throw on David Parkhouse - a scorer in Friday's 2-0 win in Malta - and change the shape with 25 minutes to go. One momentary lapse of concentration, however, turned the game and gave the Danes a 1-0 victory.

Denmark captain Victor Nelsson, who began many of their attacks from centre-half, looked like he was about to have a tap-in from just a few yards out but Ross Larkin - who also scored in Malta - had allowed his man to get on the wrong side and was forced to make a tackle inside the six-yard box.

Although he strongly protested his innocence, the Linfield defender only prevented Nelsson from scoring by bringing him down after catching him round the back of the legs, making it an easy decision for Croatian referee Igor Pajac to award the penalty.

Andreas Olsen, who plays his club football with Bologna in Serie A, stepped up and arrowed the spot-kick into the bottom right corner with his left foot, giving Conor Hazard in the Northern Ireland goal no chance.

Although Northern Ireland's back three - made up of Irish League duo Larkin and Caolan Marron alongside Derry City's Eoin Toal - had defended strongly, had Denmark taken their chances they would have been out of sight by then.

Hazard had to make a great save in the opening couple of minutes to prevent an own goal after Marron cut out a cross and had Emil Jackobsen showed more composure he could have scored a couple. He shot wide after 10 minutes and then wasted a great opportunity just before half-time when he blazed over after beating the offside trap and beautifully controlling a lofted pass.

Although Lavery was largely isolated up front on his own, with Jake Dunwoody and Ali McCann making every effort to break forward from midfield, he showed his strength in that role by running at the Danish defence at every opportunity.

On 19 minutes he bustled his way into the box and had what looked to be legitimate penalty claims waved away after beating Frederik Ibsen close to the byline.

Late in the first half, Northern Ireland began to enjoy more possession and got into the final third and it was no surprise Manchester United starlet Ethan Galbraith was at the centre of things.

Both him and Alfie McCalmont, who will be hoping to get some Premier League game time with Leeds United if he doesn't go out on loan, began to show why they are Northern Ireland's big hopes for the future more and more as the game went on.

Just before the break, Galbraith tried to release Lavery. After the defence cleared the ball, he then sent McCann through on the left and defender Lukas Klitten was forced to concede a corner as Nathan Kerr tried to connect with his cross at the back post.

Daniel Amos almost caught out Denmark goalkeeper Oliver Christensen with a free-kick early in the second half and McCalmont blasted over from the edge of the box soon after as Northern Ireland grew in confidence.

Rasmus Carstensen cleared when Galbraith sent the ball right into the six-yard box and Lavery again charged through before cutting inside and firing over from a tight angle, which was as close as Northern Ireland came before the Danes hit the winner.

Northern Ireland: Hazard, Marron, Toal, Larkin, Kerr, McCalmont, Galbraith, Amos (Scott, 55 mins), McCann, Dunwoody (Parkhouse, 66 mins), Lavery (O'Neill, 86 mins). Subs: Garside, Boyd-Munce, Donnelly, Balmer, Gallagher, Bonis.

Denmark: Christensen, Carstensen (Daramy, 70 mins), Nelsson, Ibsen, Klitten (Damsgaard, 58 mins), Holse (Serey, 80 mins), Andersen, Nartey, Olsen, Jakobsen, Dreyer. Subs: Vindhal-Jensen, M Sorensen, J Sorensen, Hjulmand, Isaksen, Madsen.

Referee: Igor Pajac (Croatia).