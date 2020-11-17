Northern Ireland Under-21s: Quick 1-2-3 ends Crosby's hopes of finishing campaign on a high

Ukraine 3 Northern Ireland 0

Northern Ireland Under-21s saw their final Euro 2021 qualifier end in a 3-0 away defeat to Ukraine in a snowy Kovalivka.

Hopes of reaching the finals had already been ended, but caretaker boss Andy Crosby had been looking to finish on a positive note following the 1-0 win over Ukraine in Ballymena last month.

The first clearcut chance did not come until the 23rd minute when Ukraine defender Ihor Snurnitsyn's effort missed the target.

Minutes later Northern Ireland goalkeeper Ollie Webber made a good stop from a Mykola Kukharevych attempt on goal.

As the half-hour mark approached, Linfield striker Shayne Lavery shot just wide, with midfielder Amrit Bansal-McNulty testing the Ukraine goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin shortly before half-time.

Soon after the restart, Lavery saw his shot hit the post before Ukraine took the lead after 68 minutes through defender Vladislav Babohlo.

Roman Vantukh fired in a corner which was guided into the net by Baboglo.

Before Northern Ireland could regroup, they fell further behind as Ievgenii Isaienko made it 2-0 in the 70th minute.

Lavery had another shot blocked before any lingering hopes of a comeback ended when Mykola Kukharevych added a third for Ukraine with 16 minutes left.

Northern Ireland continued to work hard in the dreadful conditions and the Linfield frontman did well once again to get a shot off in the 77th minute, however Trubin pushed it out for a corner.

The visitors finish their Group Eight campaign in fifth place in the six-team group following two victories, three draws and five defeats.

Ukraine, who could also not qualify for next year's tournament in Hungary and Slovenia, finished third.

Meanwhile, yesterday's Nations League match between Ukraine's senior team and Switzerland in Lucerne was called off following more positive Covid-19 tests in the visitors' camp.

Ukraine had travelled to Switzerland following the 3-1 Group A4 defeat in Germany, which saw the squad depleted after previous positive tests for coronavirus.

It was reported a total of six Ukraine players returned positive tests.

Northern Ireland U21: Webber, Marron, Amos, Brown, Toal (captain), Bansal-McNulty, Boyd-Munce, McCalmont, Hume, O'Neill, Lavery.

Substitutes: Hughes, Larkin, Thompson, Finlayson, Balmer, McKiernan, Scott, McKee, Ravenhill.