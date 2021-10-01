Northern Ireland Under 21s squad: Eight Irish League players named in panel for tough Euro qualifiers

Pacemaker Belfast 14-8-21 Newry City v Institute - Lough 41 Championship Newry's John McGovern celebrates his goal during today's game at The Showgrounds, Newry. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

As many as eight Irish League players have been included in the Northern Ireland Under 21 squad for their upcoming U21 Euro qualifying double-header.

Linfield’s Cammy Palmer and and Trai Hume both hold their places, as do Ballymena United striker Ryan Waide, Dungannon Swifts captain Oisin Smyth, Larne defender Kofi Balmer and new Portadown forward Harry Anderson.

Cliftonville’s Paul O’Neill – who scored three goals in the last qualifying campaign - returns but his clubmate Aaron Donnelly drops out.

Newry City’s 18-year-old striker John McGovern is the only Championship player to get the call after a bright start to the season.

"This is a huge honour for John and one that’s fully deserved,” said Newry boss Darren Mullen. “He has taken his game to another level this season and after speaking to John Schofield about his progress, I’m delighted to see him getting this opportunity.”

Alfie McCalmont, currently on loan at Morecambe from Leeds, is back in John Schofield’s panel, dropping down from the seniors.

He joins fellow full internationals Sam McClelland and Ethan Galbraith.

Northern Ireland’s upcoming fixtures are, on paper, their toughest of the entire campaign.

They’re set to face Russia on Friday, October 8 in Khimki (kick-off 5pm BST) before taking on the Spanish in Seville on Tuesday 12 October (kick-off 7.45pm BST).

Spain, the top seeds in the group, opened their qualification campaign with a 4-1 home win against second seeds Russia and a 2-0 away win against Lithuania. And the Russians defeated Malta 6-0 in Khimki, a city which is located just outside Moscow.

In contrast, Northern Ireland had a disappointing 4-1 loss away to Malta – Paddy Lane on target - in their first match before bouncing back to defeat Slovakia 1-0 at home thanks to a Galbraith penalty.

Northern Ireland U21 squad to face Russia and Spain

Goalkeepers: Liam Hughes (Liverpool), Ollie Webber (Crystal Palace).

Defenders: Aaron Donnelly (Nottingham Forest), Trai Hume (Linfield), Sam McClelland (Chelsea), Kyle McClelland (Rangers), Kofi Balmer (Larne), Finn Cousin-Dawson (Bradford City), Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Midfielders: Ethan Galbraith (Doncaster Rovers – on loan from Manchester United), Alfie McCalmont (Morecambe – on loan from Leeds United), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Birmingham City), Cameron Palmer (Linfield), Oisin Smyth (Dungannon Swifts), Barry Baggley (Fleetwood Town), Chris Conn-Clarke (Fleetwood Town), Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town).

Forwards: Paul O’Neill (Cliftonville), Harry Anderson (Portadown), Ryan Waide (Ballymena United), John McGovern (Newry City).