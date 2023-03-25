Northern Ireland underage sides see qualification hopes ended after double defeat

Northern Ireland’s underage sides had a tough Saturday as both their Under-19s and Under-17s fell to defeats in their European Championship qualifiers against Romania and England respectively.

The Under-19s went down 3-1 in Saran, France while the Under-17s were beaten 2-0 in Noordwijk, Netherlands as both sides fell to back-to-back losses in their qualifying campaigns.

Those results mean neither side can qualify for their respective final tournaments and will simply be playing for pride in their final group games on Tuesday.

The 10-man Under-19s were undone by two late goals from the Romanians in France as they battled bravely despite a red card to captain Jamie McDonnell around the half-hour mark but eventually succumbed.

Callum Marshall converted from the spot shortly after half-time after Rio Oudnie-Morgan was fouled, but that was only to cancel out Sebastian Borza’s opener in the first-half, and in the second half the Romanians pulled away.

Borza doubled his account in the 75th minute as, for the second time in the game, he converted from an Alexandru Musi corner and, with Northern Ireland pushing for an equaliser late, Atanas Trică set up Adrian Mazilu for the injury time clincher.

Gerard Lyttle’s side finish their campaign against Norway, who have won both of their games so far against Romania and France and know a draw would take them into the final tournament.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, the Under-17s followed a similar pattern as they were right in the mix at half-time as they held England scoreless for 45 minutes but conceded twice in the second half to ultimately lose.

Kris Lindsay’s side had their chances in the first half through Ryan Donnelly and Tom Atcheson, but the English forged ahead when Jayden Meghoma set up Ethan Nwaneri just after the hour mark for the finish.

And it would be the same man who would double the lead just before the final whistle and subject Northern Ireland to their second defeat, ending their qualification hopes.

Lindsay’s men finish their campaign against the host Netherlands on Tuesday knowing they are playing for pride and hoping to play a role in who qualifies for the finals.