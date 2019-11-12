Northern Ireland unveil new home kit ahead of Netherlands game
The new shirt will be debuted by Northern Ireland's Women team against Wales on Tuesday evening.
Northern Ireland have unveiled their new home kit, which will be worn by the team against the Netherlands on Saturday.
The new kit is the traditional green, however it has diagonal slashes of darker green, with three white stripes on the sleeves and a white collar.
The shirt will get its debut tonight at Seaview when the Northern Ireland Women's team take on Wales at Seaview in their Euro 2021 qualifier.
It was launched at Windsor Park on Tuesday afternoon under the tag line "New Kit, Same Passion" and will likely be worn in next week's European qualifier against Germany as well.
Some lucky fans got the chance to see the kit up close and personal at the launch alongside Northern Ireland legend Gerry Armstrong.
The kit will be available online from JD Sports and at Windsor Park until 5pm, with general sale beginning tomorrow.
Check out the launch video of the new kit below and click on the main image for all the best shots of today's launch event!
