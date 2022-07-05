Northern Ireland v Norway: All you need to know as our girls begin their Euro 2022 campaign in Southampton

Northern Ireland's Julie Nelson battles with Norway's Guro Reiten the last time the two sides met (William Cherry/Presseye)

Northern Ireland kick-off their long-awaited first-ever major tournament finals when they face Norway this week in their opening match of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

Kenny Shiels' girls are making history by competing after qualifying through their play-off victory over Ukraine and now get the chance to mix it with some of the world’s best.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the tie...

When is the game?

Northern Ireland’s opening game is at 8pm on Thursday, July 7.

Where is the game?

It will be played at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, the same stadium that will host all three of Northern Ireland’s group games.

If I’m lucky enough to be in Southampton and could go to the game, how would I get tickets?

You can buy tickets by going to uefa.com/womenseuro/ticketing/. Tickets are priced at £20 (category 1), £15 (cat 2) or £10 (cat 3).

How can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm. It will also be shown on the BBC iPlayer.

Who are the favourites?

Given they beat Northern Ireland in the qualifying campaign, Norway are overwhelming favourites to win this meeting, too. Martin Sjögren’s side have the pedigree of being former World Cup and European Championship winners, and they have one of the world's best players in Ada Hegerberg up front.

Norway are 11th in the world rankings. Northern Ireland are 47th, so that should be another indicator of how this game should go.

So these sides have met before?

Yes, ironically in qualifying for the tournament. Norway won both meetings 6-0, emphasising their quality on their way to topping qualifying Group B having won all six of their games.

Northern Ireland shouldn’t be too despondent they didn’t score against the Scandinavians, though, as they only conceded one goal throughout the entire campaign – and that was to lowly Belarus!

Who else do Norway have?

Their squad is stacked with star power and Northern Ireland will do well to quell their many threats.

In defence alone, Chelsea’s Maren Mjelde, Manchester United’s Maria Thorisdottir and Manchester City’s Julie Blakstad are quality operators, while another Chelsea woman Guro Reiten and Arsenal’s Frida Maanum marshal the midfield.

Hegerberg, one of Europe's greatest strikers, is joined by Barcelona’s Caroline Graham Hansen up front, while another Catalan star Ingrid Syrstad Engen is a danger on the wing.

What are the likely line-ups?

Norway: Pettersen; T Hansen, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Blakstad; Sævik, Engen, Maanum, Reiten; CG Hansen, Hegerberg

Northern Ireland: Burns; Hutton, McFadden, Nelson; Magee, McCarron, Furness, Callaghan, Vance; Wade, Magill

Who else are in Northern Ireland’s group?

That would be hosts England and fellow World Cup qualifying opponents Austria, who meet in the tournament’s opening match on Wednesday night.

In order to progress from the group, Northern Ireland have to finish either as group winners or runners-up, which is a tall order given the quality of opposition they have been drawn against.

When are their other fixtures?

After Northern Ireland face Norway, they will then take on Austria on Monday, July 11 at 5pm and will finish the group stage versus hosts England on Friday, July 15 at 8pm.

All three games are at St Mary’s.