Northern Ireland v Norway player ratings: How the players fared as Paddy McNair's goal the only highlight of a heavy defeat

Northern Ireland fell to their heaviest home defeat in over 18 years when Norway ran out 5-1 victors at Windsor Park.

How did the individual players perform? Here are our ratings:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell 6: Confidence must have been sky high after Romania but he wasn’t to blame for any of the goals. Quality finishing.

Craig Cathcart 5: Was unable to stop the third goal. Outpaced by Haaland for the fourth and booked for a late challenge. Frustrating night.

Daniel Ballard 6: Must have loved taking on Erling Haaland and was booked for his troubles. Great education but removed at the break.

Shane Ferguson 6: Delivered a few crosses but not much end product. Very little threat going forward, but a good defensive header late on.

Michael Smith 5: Back on big stage, but the right-back was left exposed early on when the visitors inflicted maximum damage.

Stuart Dallas 6: Didn’t track back for the first goal but his versatility is a huge asset to the team. Unable to weave magic.

Jordan Thompson 6: Was able to spray the ball around but there was no creative spark going forward. Dragged one effort wide.

George Saville 6: Provided a cut back for Davis but the skipper couldn’t take advantage. Industry but little invention or penetration.

Steven Davis 6: 119 caps for Davo, what a legend. Missed chances which weren’t easy. Not even the Rangers ace could turn the tide.

Paddy McNair 7: The Ballyclare Beckenbauer scored his fourth goal in eight appearances. Moved into centre-back to try to stop the flood.

Conor Washington 7: Good energy, pace and his early shot allowed McNair to net. Just needed more service but the visitors kept a good shape.

Substitutes: Liam Boyce (Ballard 46) 6; Corry Evans (Saville 71) 6; Shayne Lavery (Washington 79) 6. Unused subs: McGinn, Cooper, Carson, McCalmont, Lafferty, McLaughlin, Galbraith, McGovern