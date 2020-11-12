Northern Ireland v Slovakia ratings: Braveheart Dallas carried the fight despite arm injury
It was heartache for Northern Ireland against Slovakia as their Euro 2020 dream came to an end with an extra time winner from Michal Duris.
Here are our match ratings:
Bailey Peacock-Farrell 5: The hero in Bosnia was left exposed for the first goal and fumbled a corner. Will be disappointed with the winner.
Stuart Dallas 8: 50 caps for the Leeds man, played on with an arm injury like a braveheart. Carried the fight brilliantly.
Read more
Jonny Evans 7: Caught out for goal but Saville’s header left him in trouble. Unfortunate deflection for the winner. Late header lacked precision.
Craig Cathcart 6: Solid when tested but left stunned by the first-half goal. Good distribution but retired with injury in extra time.
Jamal Lewis 7: Fantastic early cross for McNair’s header, energetic and lively as always. One late cross should have led to a goal.
Niall McGinn 6: On periphery of contest for a while but one good cross was tipped over and he fired a decent chance over the top.
Steven Davis 7: Trademark clever distribution but couldn’t find a killer pass. Personal achievements are nice but he wanted to make the finals.
Paddy McNair 8: His superb run led to the late equaliser. Plenty of attacking prowess but his incredible shift ended with injury in extra time.
George Saville 4: Poor header led to the goal and it was a terrible one to concede. Needed to produce a big performance and he was unable to.
Josh Magennis 6: Worked hard and in the thick of the action but he didn’t get the best connection with a headed chance.
Conor Washington 6: Lively presence but wasn’t given clear-cut opportunity. Had one good chance but drilled the ball straight at the keeper.
SUBS: Whyte (for Washington 66) 6, Thompson (for Saville, 66) 6 Boyce (for Magennis 77) 6, Lafferty (for McGinn 77) 7 Flanagan (for Cathcart 99) 6 Ferguson (for McNair 104) 6. Subs not used: Ballard, Smith, Hazard, McGovern, Conor McLaughlin, McCann.