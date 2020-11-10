Northern Ireland v Slovakia: What channel is it on TV, live stream, odds and kick-off time for Euro 2020 play-off final

Are you feeling as good about Northern Ireland's prospects as Michael McGovern clearly is?

Josh Magennis is all smiles ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off final.

Northern Ireland will take on Slovakia on Thursday night in a winner-takes-all clash for a place at the Euro 2020 finals.

It's a game three years in the making, following on from the side's bitter, controversial 2018 World Cup play-off defeat at the hands of Switzerland.

The time is here for some form of redemption and we've got everything you need to know before the game:

What time is kick-off?

The match takes place at Windsor Park in Belfast on Thursday evening at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch it on TV?

Sky Sports have the contract to show Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifiers but the good news for non-subscribers is that the broadcaster has announced this game, along with Scotland's play-off in Serbia, will be available for free!

It will go out on both Challenge and Sky Sports Premier League.

Challenge TV, I hear you ask? Yes indeed, the wonderful channel that we all used to love watching Takeshi's Castle on. You can access it on channel 160 on Sky, channel 47 on Freeview, channel 164 on Virgin Media and channel 146 on Freesat.

Sky Sports Premier League is channel 402 on Sky.

Can I stream it online?

If you have access Sky Go or Now TV, you will be able to access the match there.

What are the odds?

Northern Ireland go into the game as favourites although that's very marginal. Paddy Power rate Northern Ireland at 17/10 with Slovakia only very slightly behind at 9/5 (equivalent of 18/10). The draw is also available at 9/5.

In short, the bookies are finding this one very tough to call.

What's the head-to-head record?

The teams have only met on four previous occasions, with Northern Ireland winning once, losing twice and drawing the most recent encounter; a 0-0 friendly stalemate away from home in 2016.

The win came back in 1998, when Steve Lomas scored the only goal in a 1-0 success at Windsor.

The defeats, in the only competitive ties, came in between during the 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign. There were in the form of a 2-1 defeat away before a 2-0 loss in Belfast, even Northern Ireland's goal at home scored by a Slovakian boot when Jan Durica diverted a Chris Brunt cross into his own net.

Let's hope we get a first competitive goal from a Northern Ireland player against the Slovakians on Thursday!