Norway disaster acts as motivation for skipper as he breaks cap record

Smiling through: Steven Davis (right) and Stuart Dallas enjoy training despite the weather

Steven Davis has admitted he left the Windsor Park pitch last month feeling deflated after Northern Ireland's 5-1 Nations League hammering to Norway, but the inspirational captain insists the team must show it was only a blip when they face Bosnia & Herzegovina in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.