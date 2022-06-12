Northern Ireland vs Cyprus: What time and TV channel is the UEFA Nations League match on?

Northern Ireland's Steven Davis in training ahead of game against Cyprus

Northern Ireland are set to host Cyprus at Windsor Park on Sunday afternoon with the Green and White Army still seeking their first win in the UEFA Nations League competition.

The team has now gone 13 games without a win in the competition and this summer’s opening quadruple-header against Greece, Kosovo and Cyprus, has seen Ian Baraclough’s side emerge with just a point so far.

After a deflating 3-2 loss against Kosovo in Pristina on Thursday and a flat 0-0 draw in Larnaca last Sunday, Northern Ireland will welcome the Cypriots to south Belfast with the hope of giving the supporters something to shout about.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, the Irish FA have also confirmed there will be a minute’s applause in honour of former Northern Ireland boss and player Billy Bingham, who passed away on Friday.

What time does the match kick off at?

Northern Ireland will host Cyprus at the National Football Stadium during Sunday afternoon, with kick-off at 2pm.

Are there still tickets available?

According to the Irish FA website, tickets are still available for the fixture, meaning anyone with a spare afternoon can potentially go and enjoy the game.

Tickets can be purchased from ticketmaster.ie.

Where can I watch the match?

If you can’t get to the match in person, it will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 1:15pm.

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.