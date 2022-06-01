Northern Ireland vs Greece: What time and TV channel is the UEFA Nations League match on?

Northern Ireland’s Trai Hume during Wednesday’s training session at the National Stadium at Windsor Park. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland will take on Greece in the first game of their Uefa’s Nations League group campaign on Thursday night, with a home fixture to kick off the Green and White Army’s tournament campaign.

With both international teams in Group 2 of League C, they’ll be equally as eager to fight for promotion to League B, in a group that seems there for the taking.

Interestingly, in their last six matches throughout all competitions, both countries have had three losses, two wins and a draw, and going by that the game could go in either of their favours.

While NI conceded 1-0 to Hungary in their last outing – ending a three-match unbeaten streak – Ian Baraclough’s managerial form overall has noticeably improved since he took hold of the reins, which should give fans promise going into tomorrow’s clash.

The Leicester native failed to win any of his opening 11 matches with the squad but the second half of his 22-game stint has seen them earn five victories and significant draws with Switzerland and particularly Italy.

After ultimately halting the reigning Euros champions’ admittance into the World Cup, there is sincere belief among fans that the Nations League could prove successful for Northern Ireland.

Viewers can catch the match on Virgin Media TV or Premier Sports with kick-off set for 7.45pm on Thursday night..

Keen football fans can also watch the group’s first pairing beforehand, between Cyprus and Kosovo, with coverage starting at 5pm also on Virgin Media TV or Premier Sports.