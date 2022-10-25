Northern Ireland were quick to axe Ian Baraclough but now the IFA should go after Michael O’Neill, says Billy Hamilton

International football

Michael O'Neill celebrates with his players after qualifying for Euro 2016

Northern Ireland legend Billy Hamilton feels the Irish FA were swift to bring the axe down on Ian Baraclough but now the change has been made he’s hoping Michael O’Neill can return to the fold and resume his miracle work.

Irish FA chiefs ended their working relationship with the former Under-21 chief despite handing him a deal until the end of next year’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Five points from 18 during a dismal Nations League campaign sounded alarm bells and with a kind Euro 2024 draw raising hopes of a second appearance at a European Championship finals, it was concluded a new manager was needed to stop the rot.

Baraclough had lost 14 of his 28 games in charge, defeating only Lithuania, Kosovo, Estonia, Malta and Luxembourg during his two-year reign.

Although he was praised for introducing young players to the set-up, results and performances weren’t good enough.

Baraclough oversaw Northern Ireland’s relegation from League B and they only avoided back-to-back demotions in League C by finishing ahead of Cyrus on goal difference. Now the Irish FA are hunting for a successor, with the next scheduled game a trip to San Marino in Euro 2024 qualifying in March.

1982 World Cup hero Hamilton felt Baraclough was fighting a tough battle and he won’t now be allowed to oversee any further development of the squad.

“I felt sorry for Bara and I felt they could have persevered a bit longer with him but the younger players are inexperienced and some of the older guys are coming to the end of their careers,” argued Hamilton.

“He was on a sticky wicket from the start and it’s sad to see any manager lose his job.

“That’s football, sometimes you don’t get the time to develop the team and he’s paid the price for that.

“With Northern Ireland we have to be realistic about what we can achieve. We don’t have a divine right to qualify for a major tournament even though we have done it before.

“Teams come along every 15 or 20 years and you can achieve something with the right batch of players.

“When you haven’t got that it’s very difficult.

“It’s a results based industry and you have to look at what he is working with, it’s not the strongest squad.

“The players didn’t let him down but they just couldn’t deliver, that could change hopefully.”

O’Neill, who steered Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 finals when they were also fifth seeds in the draw, is now the Irish FA’s number one choice to succeed Baraclough.

Out of work after his departure from Stoke City, he would need to be enticed back into the fold with the right financial incentives.

The 53-year-old is out of work having been sacked by Stoke in August and while he would welcome another shot at club management, it is hoped he can be tempted to come back to the international scene just as his mentor Billy Bingham did, enjoying great success second time around in the 1980s.

The Euro 2024 draw pitted Northern Ireland against Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

“I don’t think we could have picked a better draw for the Euros, so it’s important we get our act together,” added Hamilton.

“That is a nice challenge for the next manager and could it be Michael O’Neill?

“He would have the fans’ backing. I would say he would be a shoe-in for it. I know there are other candidates who have their own strengths but Michael would be a popular choice. He has the experience of reaching a major tournament.”