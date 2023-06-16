Northern Ireland will feel our full frustrations, warns Denmark hero Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has warned Northern Ireland that Denmark will be looking to take their frustrations out on them in Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Copenhagen.

Denmark are the favourites to advance from Group H as top seeds, but suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Kazakhstan in March, blowing a 2-0 first-half lead as their unfancied hosts scored three goals in the last 20 minutes to record a famous victory.

Northern Ireland may take heart from seeing some of Denmark’s vulnerabilities on show but midfielder Eriksen warned that his side will be determined to show a response.

“I think we want to show that we are ready,” Eriksen said. “We want to give everything we have to get back to a better situation than the one we are in.”

“When you have to come back from a defeat, there is always a little extra irritation that sits in your body when you have lost.

“We have to go out and rectify that, and then sit with a really good feeling afterwards. I hope for a big party.”

Eriksen is among several familiar faces in the Denmark squad, although the Manchester United man will not look quite as normal after a training ground collision with Bournemouth’s Philip Billing left him with a black eye.

It happened when Billing challenged for a high ball with his boot and Eriksen went in with the head.

Eriksen hopes his appearance might put a little fear into Northern Ireland as they deal with the already intimidating Parken Stadium atmosphere.

“It may be with the eye that they tremble even more,” he added. “But I think again it will be a team effort.

“There are probably some who will stick out, but I am sure that we as a team will have to pick ourselves up from March, and I am sure that we will.”