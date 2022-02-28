Northern Ireland will not play Russia ‘for the foreseeable future’ as Irish FA joins boycott before Fifa and Uefa announce ban

Russian football teams have been banned from international competitions in a joint Fifa / Uefa move that was announced just minutes after the Irish FA confirmed that Northern Ireland will not play matches against the nation at any level “for the foreseeable future”.

The Northern Irish and Russian Under 21 sides had been due to meet in UEFA Under 21 Championship qualifying at Mourneview Park in Lurgan on March 29 but, in a move matching the stance of the other Home Nations and the Dublin-based Football Association of Ireland, the Irish FA confirmed it will not be nominating sides to compete against the Russians.

Following a meeting on Monday, the Irish FA announced their position in a statement that continued: “On behalf of everyone connect to the Irish FA, and indeed the wider football family in Northern Ireland, we send a strong message of support to our friends in Ukraine during this period.”

Shortly after the IFA’s announcement, a joint statement from Fifa and Uefa confirmed that the Russian national teams and club teams have been suspended from the two organisations’ competitions “until further notice”.

The move includes the national side’s position in World Cup qualifying, in which they had been due to face Poland in a play-off semi-final next month, and club competitions like the UEFA Europa League, in which Spartak Moscow were due to face RB Leipzig in the last 16.

The Fifa / Uefa statement read: “Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

Prior to that announcement, Fifa had permitted Russia to continue to play in competition, although under the revised name of the Football Union of Russia, and without the use of the country’s flag or national anthem.

Uefa has also cancelled its long-standing sponsorship deal with Russian gas company Gazprom.

Before the move was announced, the Irish FA had joined a growing band of individual Football Associations taking matters into their own hands, also including Poland.

The latest developments follow a call from Jim Boyce, a former vice-president of football’s world governing body, to have Russia kicked out of the World Cup immediately due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Boyce has said it is time for “all sporting bodies” to impose the toughest possible sanctions against Russia.

He compared it to South Africa being cut off from many sporting fixtures during the apartheid era.

“Sanctions have now got to be imposed by all sporting bodies in the strongest possible way against Russia,” said the Co Antrim man.

“Technically, they are still in the World Cup, but that has to change immediately.”

Earlier on Monday, shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said Russia should be banned from all international sporting and cultural events.

The Labour MP told Sky News: "We need to send a clear and categoric message that Russia from now on will be fully excluded, fully boycotted from all international sporting and cultural events."

Sports bodies such as Uefa and "to some degree" Fifa have started to make "moves in the right direction" to stop Russia's involvement, but a blanket ban is needed "without delay", she said.

With forthcoming competitions such as the World Cup and the European Women's Football Championship, "it shouldn't be a case that Russia can still take part albeit without displaying its country's name", she added.

Ms Powell told the programme: "We now need to see a full and clear categoric signal so that (President Vladimir) Putin, who takes these occasions very seriously when he is hosting or participating in these events, he needs to feel the full force of that where it hurts, and it will send a strong signal to the Russian people as well that they need to stand up to Putin because they will no longer be able to take pride in their country taking part in such events."

She added that Russia is still hosting international volleyball and swimming competitions later this year.