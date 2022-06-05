Northern Ireland winger Conor McMenamin dedicates his dream international debut in Cyprus to family influence

Glentoran star Conor McMenamin spoke of his pride and joy at making his Northern Ireland debut in last night’s 0-0 draw against Cyprus, paying tribute to his family for helping him achieve a dream come true.

McMenamin came on in the second half and gave Ian Baraclough’s side an attacking threat they were sorely lacking before his arrival in the Nations League clash in Larnaca, but the visitors couldn’t find the winning goal they craved in a frantic finish at the AEK Arena.

The 26-year-old acknowledged the stalemate was a disappointing result for the team and leaves them with a mountain to climb to win the group following on from last week’s 1-0 loss at home to Greece.

While Glentoran ultimately had a disappointing season, falling away in the league title race and failing to qualify for Europe, McMenamin was magnificent for the Oval outfit and carried that form into his international bow.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after the match, the winger said: “I’m delighted and proud. I’m over the moon. You work all of your career to play at international level which is the highest you can go and playing in this match has capped off a great year and hopefully it is just the start.”

So, it should be. Manager Baraclough would be advised to consider starting McMenamin in Kosovo on Thursday such was his energetic impact, committing defenders, delivering crosses and creating problems for the Cyprus rearguard.

McMenamin added: “I tried to be by myself and tried to do what I’ve been doing all year. I treated it as a normal game. I tried to be direct and go at people and make things happen.”

As he prepared to come on, McMenamin thought about his parents and little Daisy, the daughter he dotes on, saying: “There were all the hard miles that my mum and dad used to do when I couldn’t drive and they would drive me all around the country to play underage football.

“It all leads to this and I was thinking of them and my daughter Daisy back home. It was a great experience and hopefully the first of many.”

With McMenamin’s talent now being displayed on the international stage, there is every chance he could earn a move across the water.

He said: “There is no point in lying, I want to play at the highest level I can and after the season I’ve had, to come on the international stage, I’m hoping I can secure that move away. I’ll keep my feet on the ground and will keep working away and if it comes brilliant, if it doesn’t, I’ll keep going.”

On the disappointing draw against Cyprus, former Warrenpoint Town and Cliftonville man McMenamin stated: “Over the last few weeks, I’ve seen our quality first hand in the changing room and what we have.

“We came here expecting to win and we didn’t so we are all disappointed. We have a lot to work on and we will recover and sit down and look at what we can improve on. We know with the quality in that changing room we should be coming here and winning.

“We expect to come here and get a win but we didn’t and we have to work on that. We have lots to improve on but hopefully we can lift ourselves from this disappointment. We know we are going to have to improve if we are going to get anything from Kosovo.”