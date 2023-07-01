Northern Ireland winger hailed as ‘great character’ after signing three-year deal with League One club

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has hailed Northern Ireland winger Gavin Whyte as a ‘great character’ after bringing him to Fratton Park.

The former Crusaders star has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the League One club, following international team-mate Paddy Lane and fellow Northern Irishman Terry Devlin to the south coast of England.

Whyte will undoubtedly be asked to lead Portsmouth back into the Championship, with the pacy and elusive winger having had plenty of success in the third tier before with Oxford United – where he played alongside Mousinho – and Hull City.

The 27-year-old won the League One title with Hull in 2021, while he also has championship-winning experience with Crusaders having won three Premiership crowns with the Crues.

Whyte, who has also made 28 appearances for Northern Ireland, joins Pompey from Cardiff City, who have been his parent club since 2019 and Mousinho is thrilled to bring in an eye-catching star for his squad.

“Out of all the players we’ve signed, he’s the first one that I actually played with and he’s a great character,” said Mousinho.

“He had an outstanding first season when he came over to Oxford from Northern Ireland and went to Cardiff off the back of that.

“Gavin is a pacy and direct winger, who can carry the ball and really catches the eye whenever he’s on the pitch.

“He’s someone that we believe will really excite everybody at Fratton Park and be an excellent addition to our side.”