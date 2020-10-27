Northern Ireland women have a huge chance to reach Euros and inspire a whole generation, says captain Marissa Callaghan

Now, a decade on from making her Northern Ireland debut, she wants to take a massive leap towards being part of a team that will forever go down in history.

The list that includes the World Cup finals of 1958, 1982, 1986 and Euro 2016 has yet to be added to by the women’s team — and that’s something that Callaghan is hungry to change.

Qualifying for a major finals has never been a realistic aim at this stage of a campaign before but, with three games to go, the Women’s Euro 2021 play-offs are what every member of Kenny Shiels’ squad will be fighting for when they face Belarus today (4pm).

The equation is quite simple, too. If Northern Ireland win in Minsk and Wales are beaten by Norway when they meet in Cardiff a little later, two more victories in next month’s home double header against Belarus and the Faroe Islands will clinch that play-off place and set up two more huge matches next spring.

It is something that Callaghan, who remains captain of the team despite not figuring as a regular starter during the current campaign, could only dream of in the past and, had it not been for a seminal moment 10 years ago after returning from a scholarship in the USA, she may not have had much of an international career at all.

“When I came home from America, I just wanted to play football for fun at club level. I wasn’t really thinking about international football,” she explained.

“I got invited to senior international training numerous times, but I dipped in and out of squads as I couldn’t commit time wise.

“When I was 26, I had a real life-changing conversation with the former women’s international manager, Alfie Wylie. He really made me realise it was now or never, and so that Sunday I went to training and never looked back.

“Since then, I really have given my football career 100 per cent, making sure I eat the right things, train hard and recover well, which are all key to moving forward.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of women’s football in Northern Ireland and to be on Kenny Shiels’ squad.”

Despite missing last month’s 6-0 victory in the Faroe Islands for personal reasons, Callaghan’s place in the squad for Belarus was never in doubt. Hers is one of the first names on the list, even if, more often than not, she is used from the bench come match night.

Recent club form for Cliftonville Ladies has, however, thrust the 35-year-old into serious contention to start today’s game, and if qualification for the European finals in England is achieved, she will be leading the squad there.

“I really want us to reach the play-offs for the Euros,” said Callaghan, who also plays active roles in the women’s football development programme with the Irish FA and her club Cliftonville.

And that is why she also views history on the international stage as something that will influence the younger generation.

“We are three games away and what a squad of players and coaches we have to achieve this,” she said. “It’s been an amazing year for the international squad since Kenny Shiels has taken over.

“It’s great to think about how many young girls we would inspire if we could achieve this and, even better, reach a major finals.”

• Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan is a Game Changers Ambassador for Electric Ireland