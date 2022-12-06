Northern Ireland Women on course to climb into top-45 of FIFA’s world rankings for the first time after Euro heroics

Northern Ireland are set to end their history-making 2022 by hitting a new high.

FIFA will reveal their final women’s rankings table for this year within the next few days and initial calculations indicate that Northern Ireland will record their highest ever position in the standings.

Belfast Telegraph Sport understands that Kenny Shiels’ team will break into the world’s top 45 for the first time and will also move into the top 25 in Europe.

Much of Northern Ireland’s rise in the rankings over recent times is down to results over the last three years, but the biggest factor on the new list will be last month’s wonderful 1-0 friendly win over Italy when Sarah McFadden scored the match winner, with significant points earned for the victory over a team ranked 14th in the world and in Europe’s top eight.

The convoluted – and at times controversial - FIFA calculation method will see Northern Ireland rewarded with the maximum number of points available for a friendly due to the strength of the opponent.

Currently Northern Ireland sit 49th in the world, having peaked at 46th in the final rankings of 2021 thanks to six wins from nine games during the calendar year.

The expected latest rise will come despite five consecutive competitive defeats in 2022.