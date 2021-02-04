Northern Ireland Women to face England in friendly as part of European play-off preparations

Rachel Furness celebrates scoring against the Faroes at Seaview as Northern Ireland's women qualified for the play-offs for Euro 2022 (Inpho/Brian Little)

Northern Ireland Women will face England in a friendly later this month as part of their preparations for their 2022 European Championships play-off in April.

Kenny Shiels' side will travel to St George's Park in Staffordshire, the Lionesses' training centre, for the game on Tuesday 23 February (12.30pm), which will be played behind closed doors.

The match will be a perfect tune-up for the Northern Ireland squad, who did superbly to reach the European play-offs through their qualifying group last year, and will discover their opponents soon ahead of their two-legged tie in two months' time.

England are one of the best national sides in the world, currently ranked sixth and having finished fourth at the 2019 World Cup, however they had a difficult 2020 as they lost their SheBelieves Cup title and this will be their first official fixture in almost a year.

England, who are currently coached by Hege Riise after the departure of Phil Neville last month, have never lost to Northern Ireland in six meetings, with their last meeting being in March 2008 when the Lionesses won 2-0 at Mourneview Park in Lurgan.

However, Northern Ireland are on a fine run of form having won their last four games in a row - all in the Euro 2022 qualifying campaign - and another strong performance would do wonders for their confidence heading towards April.

The Northern Ireland squad will convene for a training camp later this month, which will culminate with the trip to England for the friendly, and manager Shiels is thrilled by the prospect of coming up against one of the world's best teams.

"This is a brilliant fixture and a great opportunity for the girls to experience. It's one we look forward to," said Shiels.

"England have some of the best players in the world and rank right up beside USA, Germany, Netherlands and Norway as the best women’s teams in the world."

Despite the game being behind closed doors, fans will be able to watch the action as the friendly is set to be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.