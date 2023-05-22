Northern Ireland women to play Republic of Ireland at Aviva

Northern Ireland’s derby clash with the Republic of Ireland has been switched from Tallaght to the 50,000-seater Aviva stadium.

The UEFA Women’s Nations League game was due to be played on Friday 22 September at Shamrock Rovers’ ground, but the FAI has moved the clash to Saturday 23 September at the famous Lansdowne Road venue with a kick-off time of 1pm.

As the home venue for both the Republic of Ireland men and the Ireland rugby team, the stadium is steeped in sporting history.

Republic manager Vera Pauw said: “It is fantastic to know that our players will get to play in such an iconic stadium, one of the best in the world.

“Playing in the national stadium is another big jump forward for our team and we encourage our supporters to come out to get behind the team.

"We have had outstanding support in recent years in Tallaght Stadium, who we remain extremely grateful to. But we always said that if the right opportunity to play in the Aviva Stadium came along then we would look at it.

“This is that right opportunity and we want to have a record attendance to cheer the team on in their first game after the World Cup. Playing this game in the Aviva Stadium can be a game-changer for women and girls' football in Ireland."

Northern Ireland’s fixtures in League B Group 1 will conclude with a home game against the Republic on 5 December. Sandwiched in between are matches against third seeds Hungary and fourth seeds Albania.