Northern Ireland women’s manager Kenny Shiels parts company with Irish FA

The former Irish League manager guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2022

Kenny Shiels is no longer the manager of the Northern Ireland’s women’s team.

The former Derry City and Motherwell boss has left the position after reaching an agreement with the Irish Football Association.

Shiels guided Northern Ireland to Women’s UEFA Euro 2022, the nation’s first ever major tournament.

He said: “I have enjoyed my time as senior women’s manager immensely. I have worked hard with the players to raise their expectations and change their style of play so that we were a team to be reckoned with.

“This success has generated record attendance figures at senior women’s games and I was delighted to see so many of the Green and White Army travel to England to cheer us on last summer at the Euros.

“I want to thank everyone who has backed me, and the team, during my time as manager.”

The former Kilmarnock, Derry City, Ballymena United and Larne manager failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup Finals after finishing behind England and Austria in their qualifying group.

Northern Ireland’s next confirmed fixture is their Nations League opener against a yet to be determined opponent in September, meaning the IFA have time to find Shiels’ successor.

Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson said: "Kenny’s impact on the women’s and girls’ game in Northern Ireland has been transformative. Securing that historic qualification to the Euros is forever etched in Irish FA history.

“We thank Kenny for his contribution to this and the success of the senior women’s team in recent years.”

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood said: “There have been some wonderful achievements for the senior women’s team under Kenny’s stewardship. We thank him for this and wish him the best for the future.”