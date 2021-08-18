Northern Ireland women’s Windsor date is a dream come true, says Marissa Callaghan

The Women’s Euro 2022-bound Northern Ireland team will play at Windsor Park next month — the first time that they have played at the national stadium in over a decade.

Kenny Shiels’ team will step onto the big stage when they face Latvia in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, September 21. The first game of the campaign against Luxembourg takes place four days earlier, with the venue for that match still to be decided upon.

The players already know that they will take on England at Wembley in October and now the news that they will be playing at their own national stadium will add even further to the excitement in the build-up to next summer’s European finals.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan said: “I know I speak for the whole squad when I say how excited we are.

“Stepping over the white line at the national football stadium is something we have all dreamt about for years.”

All four of the team’s qualifiers during the Women’s Euro 2022 campaign and the play-off against Ukraine were played at Seaview, which had become something of a home for them.

Northern Ireland last played a women’s international at Windsor Park back in March 2010, when they lost 4-0 to France. The French went on to make the semi-finals of the World Cup 16 months later.

Six of the team that faced the French in that game will be hoping to make it to the Euros — Nadene Caldwell, Julie Nelson, Ashley Hutton, Sarah McFadden, Rachel Furness and Demi Vance.

Injury will rule Hutton out of this particular Windsor Park outing after she had cruciate ligament surgery in June.