Northern Ireland won’t be going to the Euros, admits Jonny Evans after Slovenia defeat

Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans admitted that the country’s hopes of qualifying for the Euro 2024 finals are over after a chastening 4-2 defeat away to Slovenia.

While going forward Michael O’Neill’s side were a threat and scored through Isaac Price and Evans himself, defensively they were sloppy conceding four soft goals to leave them on just three points from their first five games in Group H.

Northern Ireland are in fifth place, nine points behind table toppers Finland and seven adrift of Denmark and Slovenia halfway through the campaign, with Evans stating they will not be in Germany next year.

Asked if the chances of qualification were gone, the Manchester United centre-back said: “Yes, I think so. We had to win against Slovenia to give ourselves any chance of that.”

In what was a chaotic encounter, Evans, who scored an own goal in the loss, was also honest enough to say his performance wasn’t up to his normal standard.

“It was difficult to take in terms of defensively. That’s something we have always been solid and quite strong with,” stated Evans.

“I didn’t think I played great myself. I know I got a goal but my own personal performance probably wasn’t up to scratch. I’m experienced enough and wise enough to admit that.

“We can’t be giving away cheap goals at the start of the game like we did.

“Even during the game I was thinking this is not a typical Northern Ireland match, especially away from home.

“We showed great attacking threat. I thought the wide players, Conor McMenamin and Matty Kennedy, were fantastic and we caused problems and some of our play through midfield. Shea (Charles) was really good. I thought he was amazing again and you can see the talent he has got.

“Also, when Trai Hume had to switch sides as a full-back he showed quality on the ball."

Asked about why the defending was so sloppy, Evans said: "I think we are trying to play the game higher up the pitch. After we qualified for the Euros, Michael tried to progress the team to another level and he is trying to do that again, and I think you can see that with some of our play.

“Possibly we have to look at our game management. The two times we got back in the game maybe we got too carried away and left ourselves too open and they were soft goals to concede. We admit that and it is something we have to look at .

“The team has to keep together and keep progressing, and we have to build more connections between the players. There are promising signs there from an attacking perspective. Look at Conor (McMenamin). From where he has come from playing Irish League (with Glentoran) he has made a step across to Scotland and St Mirren and he was superb for us."