Northern Ireland’s all-time leading goalscorer Rachel Furness proud to break David Healy’s long-standing record

Rachel Furness has spoken of her pride to become Northern Ireland’s all-time leading goalscorer, passing David Healy after scoring twice in the Women’s 9-0 romp over North Macedonia.

The midfielder notched her 37th and 38th international goals at Seaview on Monday night to overtake the Linfield manager’s long-standing record and claim the honour outright.

The 33-year-old has been a faithful servant to Northern Ireland since making her debut in 2005 and has gone on to win 81 caps for her country, with this record just reward for the effort she has given in a green shirt.

Furness’ record was another milestone reached on another big night for Kenny Shiels’ girls as they moved up to second in their World Cup qualifying group with back-to-back triumphs over the Macedonians.

After an 11-0 thrashing in Skopje last Thursday, Northern Ireland turned on the style again as Furness’ goals were backed by a hat-trick from Kirsty McGuinness in cruising to a 9-0 success in front a sold-out Seaview.

And while thrilled to break Healy’s record by finding the net twice, Furness insisted that the points were what she would take away from the game more.

“It’s fantastic. The most important thing for me tonight was putting in a good performance and getting three points, and if I scored, fantastic,” claimed the Liverpool ace.

"I’ve managed to score two and it’s an amazing feeling. David Healy is a legend – to be the leading scorer in the women’s game is a fantastic feeling and I’m really proud. I know my team-mates are very proud too.”

Healy took the time to send his successor a text after she equalled his record in Skopje, and Furness joked she might have to send something his way as a form of apology for knocking him out of the history books.

“It was a special touch for David to text, I really appreciated it. He said it wasn’t easy to score for your country, and it’s not, we went through some tough times,” she added.

"Now we’re reaping the rewards for all the hard work we’ve put in through the years. Every goal I score for my country is special and hopefully there’s more to come.”

Hat-trick hero McGuinness heaped the praise onto Furness, saying: “She’s unbelievable, obviously delighted for her and she deserves everything that she gets. She’s a great player for us, always gives 100 percent when she pulls on the green jersey.”

On any other night it would have been McGuinness taking home all the plaudits as well as the match ball for her superb treble that laid the foundations for Northern Ireland to go on and pick up a big win.

The Cliftonville forward scored the opener, then doubled her tally with an audacious chip from the edge of the box before completing her hat-trick just after the break.

"It feels class. It feels like I could go out and play again, I’m on that high right now and I want to keep going,” beamed the 27-year-old.

Northern Ireland are now well placed in Group D, only two points behind unbeaten England – who face Latvia this evening – but, more importantly, three points ahead of Austria, who will likely draw level with them when they take on Luxembourg tonight.

What the 20 combined goals against North Macedonia mean is that Northern Ireland’s goal difference is now seven better than the Austrians’ and, with the two sides still to meet in Austria before the end of the campaign, it could be a one-game shootout for second.

But even more than that, McGuinness believes they are set up for long-term success after seeing several young players get their shot in the team, including 19-year-old Kerry Beattie, who replaced her on Monday night and scored.

“The younger ones coming up behind us, they’re pushing us all for our spots, so we have a bright future ahead of us. Hopefully they’ll keep pushing on and get more,” said McGuinness.

“It was really special. The fans were unbelievable and we got more goals, more points on the board and we’re buzzing with that. We’re sitting nicely over the break.”