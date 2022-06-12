Northern Ireland's blushes spared as Jonny Evans' late, late show rescues Nations League draw against lowly Cyprus at Windsor Park

Jonny Evans struck in the third minute of added time to spare Northern Ireland the embarrassment of a home defeat to lowly Cyprus at Windsor Park as their Nations League horror show drags on.

The centre-back diverted in Niall McGinn's cross deep into added time after Paddy McNair had struck to earn a 2-2 draw against the minnows, who had led by two after a double from Andronikos Kakoullis.

It's another low point for manager Ian Baraclough, who has now seen his side fail to win in 14 attempts in the Nations League and they are still joint bottom of League C Group 2 with two points, both from draws with the Cypriots.

The full-time whistle was greeted by a mix of cheers and boos, and there were chants of "We want Bara out" on the hour mark with the scoreline 2-0, and the stirring comeback will only relieve the pressure by a small amount.

Northern Ireland had a couple of early penalty shouts turned down before Kakoullis put the visitors ahead just after the half-hour mark when he nodded in Chambos Kyriakou's free-kick, and they would hold that lead at the interval.

It took just seven minutes for him to double their lead, Marinos Tzionis feeding the ball across the box for the striker to tap in at the back post, which prompted chants for the manager to go from the home support.

McNair then gave them a lifeline when he bundled the ball in from close range after McGinn's shot was saved by Andreas Christodoulou, but it looked like it might not be enough to rescue the result.

But at the death, Evans was there to provide the telling touch on McGinn's cross to put the ball inches across the line before Christodoulou pulled it back, preventing Northern Ireland from falling to a hugely damaging defeat.

There was still time for a nervy VAR check as Demetris Christofi beat Trevor Carson and seemingly had given Cyprus an incredible winner, but the offside flag went up, although that still wasn't enough to prevent the boos from raining down at the final whistle.

