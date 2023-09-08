Northern Ireland’s bright spark Conor McMenamin has mixed emotions after frustrating loss to Slovenia

It tells you how far Conor McMenamin has come that he will be one of the first names on Michael O’Neill’s team sheet for Sunday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Kazakhstan.

The 28-year-old St Mirren winger only made his international debut in June last year and has just seven caps to date but his exhilarating performance against Slovenia on Thursday night shows how valuable he has become to Northern Ireland in a short space of time.

In Ljubljana, O’Neill’s men lost 4-2 conceding soft goals to cost them the game and any chance of going to the Euro finals in Germany next year but they discovered that McMenamin is now at ease with this level of football and will be one of the key figures moving forward if the manager is to bring the success to the country that he enjoyed when he was in charge first time around.

It was while McMenamin was with Glentoran that he made his international bow. He impressed in those early appearances with his speed and skill but understandably there was a sense when he joined up with the squad that he was anxious to prove he belonged.

He belongs alright. Just ask his team-mates.

Captain Jonny Evans waxed lyrical about the former Linfield and Cliftonville ace after the Slovenian game in which McMenamin gave his marker the runaround with a shimmy here, a nutmeg there and a burning desire to put the ball in the danger area helping set up Northern Ireland’s first goal from Isaac Price.

The Buddies ace also carved out other opportunities and tested Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in a bid to satisfy a craving to score in international football. That will come.

McMenamin was quality for the Glens but it’s clear he has improved working alongside Stephen Robinson at St Mirren having adapted to the Scottish Premiership quickly following his summer move from The Oval.

Such a superb individual display versus Slovenia, however, was tempered by the result when Northern Ireland shot themselves in the foot defensively conceding needless goals shortly after having scored to draw level at 1-1 and to trail 3-2.

“I have mixed emotions. Obviously performance wise I thought I did really well but we were very down in the dressing room after the game because of the result,” said McMenamin.

“We probably created more chances against Slovenia than we did in our last three or four games but as a team we need to be tighter at the back and we can learn from that.

“We got ourselves into the game twice and a couple of minutes later we gave ourselves another mountain to climb. It was poor game management. It’s fine margins at this level and it is really disappointing.”

In fifth place way off the pace qualification looks beyond O’Neill’s side.

“It is going to be extremely difficult from here,” admitted McMenamin ahead of a long flight to Kazakhstan.

“We are a mixed team in terms of youth and experience and we have to try and build something and get a result to light up our campaign. We will go to Kazakhstan and aim to get a positive result. It is a tough place to go but we are more than capable of winning three points and seeing where it takes us.”

On what was his best performance in a Northern Ireland shirt, the winger added: “I feel like I’m really confident at the moment when I go on the pitch.

“Michael (O’Neill) said to me before the game that he had watched me loads this season and to just keep doing what I had been doing.

“I tried to do that, going at my marker every time trying to make something happen and I thought I did that going by him every time. Hopefully I can continue the fine form that I’m on and hopefully I can get a goal to add to it.”

As for the nutmeg that brought gasps of joy from the travelling support, he said: “It is something that just happens. It comes into your head and you try it and when you are full of confidence these things come off.

“Playing for Northern Ireland you are always on your toes with the quality of players we have and when you get your chance you have to take it.

“When I made my debut that’s how I thought about it. You have to take your chances and the game against Slovenia was another one of them. I just wanted to impress Michael and impress my team-mates and try and do well for the team. Hopefully I can get a chance to do that again on Sunday night.”

That’s for sure and after the Group H encounter in Kazakhstan it will be back to club duty with St Mirren planning to build on a strong start to the campaign.

McMenamin says: “I am really enjoying it at St Mirren. It was tough at the start moving away but I’m settled in now and it obviously helps when you are getting good results. We are going well and long may it continue.”