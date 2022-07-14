Northern Ireland’s 'Chuckle Sisters' Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness are living the dream together at Euro 2022

Caitlin McGuinness and Kirsty McGuinness enjoyed being in the spotlight in Southampton yesterday

Fish and chips. Salt and vinegar. Strawberries and cream. Some things just go together.

You can add Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness to that list.

Not only have they been able to savour playing together in the Women’s Euro 2022 finals, the pair are enjoying themselves off the pitch too as Northern Ireland’s Chuckle Sisters.

Their footballing paths have run exactly the same course. Despite the west Belfast siblings being born eight years apart they have always played their club football together with Linfield Ladies, Sion Swifts Ladies and now Cliftonville Ladies.

Rarely is one seen without the other when they are on international duty and that normally means one trying to outdo the other when if comes to cutting remarks – until it’s time for bed when they even they need time out from each other.

“No,” said Kirsty, when asked if they were rooming together in the team hotel here in Southampton.

It was more like ‘noooooo’ as she added extra emphasis to show how she felt about such a prospect.

“I couldn’t think of anything worse,” said Caitlin.

So it seems the feeling is mutual, with Kirsty adding: “She is way too messy for me.”

Kirsty McGuinness takes aim against Austria

Football, however, has bonded the pair.

Few siblings born eight years apart spend as much time together as Caitlin and Kirsty and despite the incessant banter – and possible denials – the younger sister very much looks up to her elder.

“Kirsty has made it easier for me playing football growing up because I have always had her and everywhere she has went, yeah, I’ll admit it, I’ve followed her,” said Caitlin,

“I remember being a lot younger than her and watching her playing and thinking that I couldn’t wait to play football with her – and here we are now playing together for Northern Ireland at a major tournament.

“She has made it a lot easier for me coming up and playing with her.”

Whether she wanted her little sister tagging along, it seems Kirsty didn’t have a choice. Now though she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“In general it has been pretty special being the first women’s team from Northern Ireland to get to a major tournament, but having Caitlin here – my sister – I think it has made it a bit more special, not just for us, but for our family as well,” said Kirsty.

“We’ve had come other family members here, some for all three games and then some others have come over for these last two games.”

As far as being on the pitch, they have played 11 minutes of this tournament together after Caitlin came on against Norway to join Kirsty who been introduced a few minutes earlier. Against Norway

Kirsty had already been replaced when Caitlin came on.

When the serious business of taking on England comes around on Friday night the pair would love to be starting together for the first time.

“I would probably feel like I was missing my left arm if Caitlin wasn’t here because everywhere I am she is,” said Kirsty.

“We play Gaelic together as well so whether it’s football, Gaelic, club, country we always seem to be together so it probably would be weird if she wasn’t here with me.

“I just can’t seem to get rid of her, but she’s following me.”

“It’s the other way about,” argued Caitlin.

So would it feel weird for Caitlin to be here without Kirsty wasn’t here?

“No,” she responded, with a perfect poker face.

“I’m only joking, it would be weird, It would be strange.”