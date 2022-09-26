Northern Ireland’s Conor McMenamin apologises and expresses deep regret over IRA chant in historic video

Glentoran's Conor McMenamin has apologised and said he regrets his part in a video appearing to show him singing an alleged pro-IRA chant, leading to his withdrawal from the Northern Ireland squad on Saturday after a formal complaint was made.

McMenamin was taken out before the 2-1 victory over Kosovo at Windsor Park at the weekend but since rejoined his team-mates on Sunday’s flight to Athens for tonight’s game with Greece after the IFA gathered more information regarding the video. It is understood to be seven years old and due to the age of the clip, he has now been cleared to play this evening with no further action to be taken.

In a statement released by the IFA, McMenamin, who made his international debut in June, said: “The video in question was made a long time ago. I am sorry and I regret it. We all make mistakes.

“My international career has just started and I’m really enjoying playing for Northern Ireland.

“I am now fully focused on our final Nations League group game against Greece and hoping I can make a contribution and represent the team in a positive way.”

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough explained: “It was right that we withdrew Conor from the squad when the video was lodged as a formal complaint late on Saturday afternoon.

“Now the disciplinary process has concluded, and it has been confirmed there is no further action, we can concentrate solely on the game against Greece which is what we’re all here to do.”

McMenamin was withdrawn a day after striker Kyle Lafferty was pulled from the Northern Ireland squad amid an investigation by his club Kilmarnock into a clip appearing to show him using alleged sectarian language.

Baraclough confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph that the video incident occurred on a team bonding night out in Belfast last Tuesday.