Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off in Bosnia under threat of closed doors amid coronavirus fears

Northern Ireland and Bosnia & Herzegovinia are due to go head-to-head in Zenica on March 26

Questions are still being asked around Northern Ireland's upcoming Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

There remains the possibility that the clash could be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus crisis.

A number of contingency plans are being put in place ahead of this month's games, with Michael O'Neill's side due to face Bosnia at the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica on Thursday, March 26.

The Bosnian government must make a call on that game and the Irish FA will take guidance from government officials in both the host nation and back home.

A Uefa source said: "The play-off games will go ahead but there are contingency plans to play them behind closed doors."

Similar concerns surround the Republic of Ireland's play-off with Slovakia in Bratislava.

If both Northern Ireland and the Republic win their respective play-off semi-finals, they will face off in an all-island battle at Windsor Park on Tuesday, March 31.