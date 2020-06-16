Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Bosnia set for October ahead of final date in November

Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Bosnia is set to take place in October thanks to plans that are expected to be ratified by UEFA's Executive Committee tomorrow.

European football's most powerful committee will meet on Wednesday morning to discuss the club and international calendar for 2020 and their ruminations will be of particular interest on these shores.

It should lay out the schedule for the new Northern Ireland manager's opening months in charge and provide clarity to Irish League clubs, who feared their European campaigns would be kiboshed by the Covid-19 crisis.

All plans are subject to committee agreement and the health climate remaining stable, but the main scenario on the table will see the Euro 2020 playoffs function as part of international triple-headers in October (playoff semi-finals) and November (final).

With the enlarged windows for matches stretching from Wednesday to Wednesday - as opposed to Thursday to Tuesday - the Bosnia & Herzegovinia showdown in Zenica would be part of an international window that would also see Northern Ireland play Austria and Norway in the Nations League.

Those two matches are currently set for Thursday 8 October and Sunday 11 October respectively and Bosnia & Herzegovinia also play Nations League fixtures on those dates so, unless those games are shifted, Wednesday 14 October is the date that seems most likely to house the play-off semi-final.

If that plan is ratified, the Bosnia tie would be Michael O'Neill's successor's fifth game in charge, also following the September Nations League double-header against Romania and Norway.

If Northern Ireland can negotiate their way past their hosts, they would welcome either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia to Windsor Park in November for a place at the Euro 2020 finals.

The final is likely to kick-off that triple-header on Wednesday 11 November before Northern Ireland face Austria and Romania.

Tommy Wright is currently the bookies' favourite to be named as the next Northern Ireland boss after leaving St Johnstone, although Motherwell chief Stephen Robinson and NI U21 manager Ian Baraclough are also in the frame.

The Irish FA are expected to appoint their man in August.