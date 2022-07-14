Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 heroes are inspiration for young girls, say rising stars Megan Neill and Ellen McDermott

Northern Ireland’s success at Euro 2022 should not be measured in goals and points.

Rather, it should be judged by the impact the girls’ heroics have on the women’s game back home. And by that metric, Kenny Shiels’ team must be the team of the tournament.

Since qualification was secured last year, several new women’s teams have formed while the World Cup qualifier with England at Windsor Park smashed the attendance record for a women’s football match in Northern Ireland, with a staggering crowd of 15,348.

Perhaps more importantly, Northern Ireland’s incredible journey has captured the imagination of a new generation of budding young female footballers, desperate to follow in the footsteps of Marissa Callaghan and Lauren Wade.

One such young footballer, Megan Neill of Glentoran, has been inspired by the actions of veteran defender Julie Nelson. The 37 year-old scored Northern Ireland’s first ever goal at a major tournament, when her fine header found the net in last week’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Norway.

Julie Nelson

Megan is part of the Electric Ireland Excellence Programme, that helps young female footballers fulfil their potential.

Neill, aged 17, said: “I have been lucky enough to be coached by Julie Nelson.

“Julie has taught me many things in football. To see her playing and scoring in the Euros is honestly such an inspiration to me as a young player.

“The Northern Ireland team have shown me that nothing is impossible, and they’ve shown me how far the women’s game has come on in the past couple of years.

“It is so inspiring for me as a young footballer because the women’s game will only grow bigger and better.”

The Northern Ireland youth international, continued: “There are so many great things to come with players coming through from all age groups.”

Another budding young footballer, who is part of the Electric Ireland Excellence Programme, is Derry City starlet Ellen McDermott.

The 14 year-old dreams of emulating the current national team, and playing at a major tournament in the future.

She said: “It’s been great to see the ladies team doing so well. They are where I’d like to be one day.

“I just love playing football, I want to play at the highest level possible and see where it takes me.”

For Megan, her football career began in the back garden. Those family kickabouts set her on the path to success, via Mid Ulster Ladies and the Electric Ireland Excellence Programme where she worked with former Ards defender Noel Mitchell.

The schoolgirl has already made her Danske Bank Premiership debut for the Glens.

Megan explained: “I first started playing football when I was around four years old. It all started off in the back garden, kicking the ball around with my dad and granda for fun. From there, I joined my first club, Mid Ulster Ladies.

“I was very lucky when I was eight years old, as I was asked to join the Tyrone and Fermanagh Electric Ireland Excellence Programme with IFA coach Noel Mitchell. Noel has helped me and progressed so much as a player and as a person.

“My training at Mid Ulster Ladies and in the Excellence Programme allowed me to move onto Glentoran. I have grown so much in the sport and loved every moment of it.”

Experienced Northern Ireland players like Ashley Hutton and Rachel Furness have vivid memories of playing for their country in ramshackle stadiums, whilst wearing ill-fitting shirts. They have also experienced intolerant and dismissive attitudes from male football fans, who like to belittle the women’s game.

There are signs that those stone-age opinions are fading from view. Both Megan and Ellen say that have not been on the wrong end of football-related sexism.

Derry City's Ellen McDermott dreams of following in the footsteps of the current Northern Ireland stars

Strabane teen Ellen said: “I first got into football by kicking about with my brother in the garden. From there, my parents took me to football training because they could see how much I enjoyed it. They have been very supportive.

“To be honest, I’ve never experienced any negativity. Everybody is very encouraging. Everybody I know wants me to do well.”

Megan agreed: “I have not experienced any negative attitude towards my football career yet, but there are many more years to come. I’m aware it is something that exists, but it won’t stop me.

“My ambition is to be the best player I can be. I want to do my best for my club, my country and for myself. I want to progress into the Glentoran first team and to be involved in the Northern Ireland Under 19 team.”