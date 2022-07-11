Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 knockout hopes left hanging by a thread as Austria secure Group A victory

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan challenges Marina Georgieva of Austria in their Euro 2022 clash at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland are all but eliminated from Euro 2022 after they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Austria in their second Group A game at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton.

Goals from Katharina Schiechtl and Katharina Naschenweng condemned Kenny Shiels' girls to their second defeat at their first major tournament and means they need a miracle of reach the knockouts.

Northern Ireland could be mathematically eliminated tonight if England and Norway draw (8pm), but even if they don't then our girls would have to beat World No.8-ranked nation England in their final game on Friday just to give themselves a chance of progressing.

