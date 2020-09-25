Northern Ireland's Euro play-off could be days before finals begin if Covid-19 complications hit

Northern Ireland may have to wait until days before Euro 2020 starts next summer to seal their place in the finals if the coronavirus pandemic creates further problems with scheduling.

Ian Baraclough's side are set to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a play-off semi-final on October 8, with a final pencilled in for November 12.

However, European football's governing body has announced the adoption of 'special measures' designed to ensure the games go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Uefa say that in the event of players being ordered to quarantine or self-isolate, matches would go ahead as planned provided there were at least 13 players available, including at least one goalkeeper.

However, if that was not possible, a Uefa document stated "the match will be rescheduled at a date to be fixed by the Uefa administration, including May-June 2021 preceding the start of the Uefa Euro 2020 final tournament". The finals are due to begin on June 11 next year.

It added that the Uefa administration would retain the power to switch the match to a neutral venue if necessary, with the designated home team responsible for the staging costs.

Five substitutions will be allowed in Uefa competitions such as the Nations League, while Uefa have also made next year's March and September international breaks triple-headers.

But no decision has been taken regarding whether supporters will be allowed to attend internationals next month, including Northern Ireland's game in Bosnia and the home clash with Austria on Sunday, October 11.

Northern Ireland's 5-1 defeat to Norway earlier this month was played without fans at Windsor.

Around 16,000 spectators attended last night's Super Cup final between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest.