Northern Ireland’s goal-scoring issue highlighted but Italy result gives Neil Lennon and Chris Brunt reason for optimism

There’s one major issue that Ian Baraclough has to solve if he’s to lead Northern Ireland into a bright new era.

That was the verdict from former internationals Neil Lennon and Chris Brunt after Monday evening’s 0-0 draw at home to European champions Italy.

It sends Baraclough’s Northern Ireland into next year’s Nations League campaign on a new wave of positivity with both of Sky Sports’ studio guests optimistic that the plethora of young talent coming through can shine at the highest stage.

But if that’s going to happen, the pair admitted, one thing needs to change, as evidenced by the fact that the stunning record of keeping clean sheets in all four home World Cup qualifiers yielded just a single victory.

"It’s a terrific home record but the flip side is we’ve scored one; an own goal against Lithuania," said Lennon, after the campaign also saw 0-0 home stalemates against Switzerland and, more disappointingly, Bulgaria.

"What we have to look at is winning the games in which we’re on a par with the opposition team. They’re the games that have let us down. The big games always take care of themselves. You raise your game psychologically and sub-consciously.

"It’s difficult to class an international game as bread and butter but the ones that are tight, it’s edging them. That’s what’s been missing this campaign.”

Brunt added: “Ultimately, they don’t score enough goals. You’ve got gilt-edged chances, lads are doing so well to get into positions and they’re not finishing them off.

"There’s only so much you can do defensively, if you’re not putting your chances away you’re only ever going to come away with a draw.

"I think that’s obviously the main problem we need to address.”

It hasn’t exactly been a secret over the course of Baraclough’s first 20 games in charge. Those have yielded just 17 goals, with seven of those coming across two matches against Malta and Lithuania. Northern Ireland haven’t scored over one goal in any of the other 18 games.

But it would be unfair to claim it’s an issue brought about just by Baraclough’s arrival in the hotseat.

Rather, the search for a striker extraordinaire has been a frustrating one since Kyle Lafferty’s seven goals over the course of the victorious Euro 2016 qualification campaign.

In fact, in 62 games since that victorious run, seven out-and-out Northern Ireland forwards (Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Will Grigg, Liam Boyce, Paul Smyth and Shayne Lavery) have scored only 23 goals between them. Of those, the best individual tally is seven from Hull City striker Magennis.

The problem is even more stark if we count from the end of 2017 until now, with those forwards amassing only 11 goals in 42 games - just over one in every four games.

Of course, Lavery’s career is only in its infancy and he, along with teenage Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor, have shown the sort of promise to give hope that they could fill the shooting boots left by the likes of Lafferty’s purple patch and, of course, record scorer David Healy.

If that’s the top long-term issue facing Baraclough as he eyes up the Nations League, in which Northern Ireland will compete in League C following relegation last time out, no doubt the major short-term concern will be convincing captain Steven Davis not to hang up his armband.

Both Lennon and Brunt have little doubt the 36-year-old can still have a significant impact on the international stage as he considers his future.

"In that holding role, I don’t think his influence is waning at all,” said Lennon. “Steven will know himself what he’s got left or what he wants to have left over the next 18 months or two years.

"I hope he continues. You see players playing into their late thirties or even their forties. His record is incomparable to anyone in British football.

"I think he’d be a huge loss but there are people like Stuart Dallas now and I would look at people of his ilk to take on the mantle should Steven want to step aside.”

Brunt has been in Davis’ shoes, considering his options, and ultimately chose to retire from international duty in 2018 while continuing his club career.

"He’s a top, top player but he’s got a young family as well,” Brunt said of former team-mate Davis. “He gives up a lot of his time to go and play for Northern Ireland. Time gets to us all and he’s not getting any younger.

"He was brilliant tonight and ran about like a 27-year-old but a 27-year-old might recover tomorrow, I don’t think Steven Davis will recover as much as he could.

"Having the likes of Ali McCann in beside him helps. It saves his legs. He’s a little bit deeper and more of a playmaker whereas before he would have been one of the ones breaking forward. They compliment each other well in there and it’s probably bringing the best out of Steve.

"Nobody wants to see him go but when you get to that stage of your career, you have to weigh up what’s most important.

"It’s up to him. He’s earned the right to make his own decision. Everyone will respect it and he’ll go down as quite possibly the best player that we’ve ever had.”

Davis has plenty of time to mull it over, with the next international window now opening until March.

At least Northern Ireland go into the long winter break with some much needed feel-good factor.

"Very positive,” Lennon said of his thoughts. “It’s four great points out of six (in this window – win over Lithuania and draw with Italy) and it’s something to work with.

"You can see the shoots of progression as we go along. I really hope Steven stays around. He looks like he’s still got all the instruments to play at that level. (Euro) 2024 is a long way away, I get that, but I hope they wrap him up in cotton wool and just throw him out there for the games.

“I like the exuberance of the youth coming through there. There is a nucleus of progression there, whether or not it’s enough to get us to a tournament, I don’t know.”

Time will tell, for now, there’s space to bask in another impressive night at Windsor Park.

"To come off the pitch at the end against the European champions disappointed that you haven’t won says everything about the performance,” concluded Brunt.

"It just shows where we can get to if everyone can get to that level. At our best in Belfast, we’re more than capable of beating anybody.”