Northern Ireland’s history making youth teams fear no-one, insists Gerard Lyttle

Northern Ireland Under-19s and Under-17s will begin the elite qualifying rounds of their respective UEFA Euro 2023 competitions today.

The Under-19s are set to face France, Romania and Norway in Group One of the Elite Round, with the four-team mini tournament being staged in France.

Their campaign starts against hosts France at Stade de la Source in Orleans on Wednesday (5.00pm)

And the Under-17s will be up against hosts Netherlands, England and Denmark in Group Three in stage two of the 2022-23 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers.

It all starts against the Dutch at Sportpark SJC in Noordwijk on Wednesday (6.00pm).

It’s the first time in Northern Ireland’s footballing history that two youth teams from the country have qualified for elite rounds at the same time and proud manager Gerard Lyttle is relishing the challenge.

Lyttle will be managing the U19s in France while the U17s are competing in the Netherlands with Sean-Paul Murray and Kris Lindsay drafted in to coach the side.

“We are extremely proud to make this bit of history,” Lyttle told the Irish FA.

“We will be facing incredible players in hard groups but we will show no fear. People will write us off but we have prepared well and aim to give a good account of ourselves.

“It was difficult to pick a squad and have lost a few through injury but talented players will be given an opportunity.

“We have strong squads and look forward to pitting our wits against top sides.

“This is where we should be and why I was interested in taking this job. There’s a real sense of pride and the boys have worked really hard — we aren’t here to make the numbers up. We deserve to be here.

“We don’t want this to be a one-off. We want it to be a regular occurrence for our teams to go into these competitions and qualify for the latter stages and to improve our co-efficient by climbing up the rankings.

“We want to continue the good work that has been done in the background over the past four or five years.”

Murray knows most of the U17 players having taken charge of the Northern Ireland Victory Shield squad a couple of years ago, while Lindsay is a coach at the Irish FA JD Academy and is also a familiar face to several members of the squad.

Lyttle stressed it was important to have “continuity and familiarity” for the Under-17 group, adding that both coaches had “a good understanding” of the players involved.

While the Under-17s largely have a clean bill of health for the qualifiers, the Under-19s are without six players who would have been potential starters in France.

Lyttle said it was “really disappointing” to lose West Ham United defender and team captain Michael Forbes, who has been unable to shake off an injury.

His defensive partner Ruairi McConville (Brighton and Hove Albion) suffered a concussion injury recently and is also unable to play, while Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Stephen McMullan has a hip injury.

Also on the treatment table, and unable to make the trip, are defender Matthew Carson (Southampton) and strikers Patrick Kelly (West Ham) and Reece Evans (Leicester City).

Lyttle admitted: “They are massive losses for us. Every one of them was a potential starter. It’s disappointing, however it presents the players coming in with an opportunity to test themselves against some of the best players in Europe at their age level. I would urge them to take the chance by the scruff of the neck.”