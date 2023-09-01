Northern Ireland’s injury crisis deepens as two strikers drop out of squad

Northern Ireland’s hopes of scoring against Slovenia and Kazakhstan next week suffered a blow when both Shayne Lavery and Dale Taylor dropped out of the squad for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Blackpool striker Lavery has suffered a hamstring injury whilst Taylor, currently on loan at Wycombe Wanderers from Nottingham Forest, has sustained a calf injury.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has called three fresh faces into the squad in the form of Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones, Bolton Wanderers defender Eoin Toal and Huddersfield Town midfielder Brodie Spencer, who is currently on loan at Motherwell.

Northern Ireland play Slovenia away on Thursday night before traveling to Kazakhstan for a Sunday clash.