Northern Ireland's Nations League loss to Norway can't take shine off productive week

Norway 1-0 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough (right) and midfielder George Saville at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo ahead of the game.

Northern Ireland's Conor Washington (left) and Norway's Stefan Strandberg battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at The Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday October 14, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Norway. Photo credit should read: Fredrikh Hagen/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

Norway celebrate their rather fortunate winner at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.

Two defeats, a lack of goals and no points for their Nations League campaign would usually signal a dismal international window for Northern Ireland.

Yet, for manager Ian Baraclough, it was mission accomplished.

His side have qualified for next month's play-off final against Slovakia at Windsor Park with victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo last Thursday night and that's all that truly mattered during this international week.

Anything else was a bonus.

The Nations League, though, continues to be conundrum Northern Ireland cannot solve.

In eight matches in the competition, including four in this campaign, Northern Ireland have only been able to muster one point - away to Romania - leaving them bottom of the group and on the brink of relegation to the third tier of European football.

For much of last night, it looked like Northern Ireland - with a much-changed team for their third game in seven days - were going to double their tally but, despite defending heroically, Baraclough's men were unfortunate to concede through a Stuart Dallas own goal in the second-half, which the Leeds man didn't know much about.

It was a courageous and battling display against a Norway side with lethal sharpshooter Erling Haaland in their ranks and with memories of last month's 5-1 demolition still vivid.

They even had decent chances on the counter attack in the first-half through Conor Washington and Josh Magennis, but were thwarted on each occasion.

Baraclough made 10 changes from the side that started in the 1-0 defeat to Austria at Windsor on Sunday and his plans were changed just minutes before kick-off when Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who had initially reclaimed the goalkeeper's position from Michael McGovern for this game, felt he had picked up an injury in the warm-up and was replaced by Motherwell's Trevor Carson.

With Jamal Lewis having already returned to Newcastle United prior to the squad leaving for Oslo, Leicester City centre back Jonny Evans was the only player to survive from Sunday and he acted as skipper for the sixth time in the absence Steven Davis who, along with Northern Ireland's consistently high performer Dallas, was given a rest on the bench after considerable exploits in Sarajevo and against Austria

Baraclough opted for a back three, with Blackpool's new loan signing Daniel Ballard making his third international appearance alongside Evans and Sunderland's Tom Flanagan, who last started a Northern Ireland match in Prague 12 months ago. Michael Smith and Shane Ferguson acted as the wing backs.

It was an all Championship midfield with Middlesbrough's George Saville, having been left out of the match day squad against Austria, coming straight back in with Blackburn's Corry Evans and Jordan Thompson from Michael O'Neill's Stoke City. Magennis and Washington started as an attacking pair up front.

Former child prodigy, Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard, who missed the game in Belfast through injury, was in Norway's midfield which also included Ollie Norwood's Sheffield United team-mate Sander Berge and Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi, while Borussia Dortmund's goalscoring sensation Haaland was joined by Bournemouth's Josh King in attack.

And, after just 90 seconds, Haaland thought he'd scored his seventh goal in just his sixth appearance for Norway.

Odegaard chipped the ball beautifully into the path of the 20 year-old striker, but Carson got a strong left hand to take the sting out of the shot and, as the ball trickled towards the line with the striker already looking to celebrate, Flanagan managed to clear to safety.

Rather than be rattled, it was Northern Ireland who nearly took the lead through Washington when he was played through by Saville, held off Kristoffer Ajer and forced keeper Andre Hansen had to make a great save.

On 13 minutes, Washington turned provider on a break as he fed Magennis who, after reaching the edge of the box, turned inside to avoid Ajer, but his shot was straight at Hansen.

Odegaard's range of passing was sublime but it was Northern Ireland who were much more dangerous in attack and, after stealing the ball in midfield, Washington raced away and then played in Magennis who couldn't lift the ball over Hansen. A huge opportunity.

Surprisingly without the likes of Paddy McNair, Davis and Dallas, Northern Ireland showed incredible fortitude and desire against Norway's big name stars.

Jonny Evans was expertly marshalling the inexperienced defenders around him and Ballard and Flanagan were responding with resolute performances, as Smith and Ferguson attempted to stem the flow on the flanks. And keeper Carson, who only found out he was playing 20 minutes before kick-off, was so assured and accomplished in his goal.

After a timely interception from Corry Evans as Mathias Normann was just about to pull the trigger, there was a nervous moment in first-half injury-time when Flanagan left the ruthless Haaland free in the box, but he couldn't direct his free header past Carson.

It would have been harsh, though, and the visitors deserved to go in at the break with a clean sheet.

Northern Ireland lost Premier League quality and experience with Jonny Evans withdrawn at the interval and, with no Craig Cathcart on the bench, Baraclough threw on full-back Conor McLaughlin, who had a decent game against Austria, to play in the back three.

In an historic Irish FA moment, Jonny handed his brother Corry the armband.

Just as in the first-half, Carson, who was the penalty saving hero for Motherwell against Coleraine last month, made a smart stop when King was brilliantly played in by Odegaard;the Killyleagh man getting down low to his left to deny the Bournemouth hitman.

Baraclough decided to call in the reinforcements on the hour mark with Dallas replacing Smith and Paddy McNair taking the place of his Boro team-mate Saville.

After King was shown a yellow card for high feet on the brave Ballard, it didn't get any easier for Northern Ireland when veteran Norway boss Lars Lagerback brought on Alexander Sorloth and Fredrik Midtsjo for King and Normann, respectively.

The home side's 67th minute goal didn't, however, come from Odegaard or Haaland's individual skill, rather their good fortune with Dallas, along with Ballard, trying to defend a corner that skimmed Stefan Strandberg's head and the ball flew into the net off the Leeds man's arm - all of which meant that the Norwegians had now scored in each of their last 19 internationals going back to September 2018.

Baraclough introduced extra pace into the game with Gavin Whyte taking over from Washington, while Odegaard's evening was over 12 minutes from time with Martin Linnes coming on.

Without the leadership and football nous of Jonny Evans, Northern Ireland really struggled to threaten the Norwegians during the second-half - indeed they only had an off target long range effort from Corry Evans to show for their efforts.

Even the introduction of midfield maestro Davis for his 122nd cap with five minutes remaining couldn't change that. The men in white just couldn't get the ball in an attacking position.

Northern Ireland did, though, nullify Haaland with the striker taken off with three minutes to go and that was testimony to wonderful and mature defensive display from 21-year-old Ballard.

He's certainly put his hand up for selection if Baraclough chooses to go with a back three against Slovakia in just under a month's time.

Last night may have been the new manager's third defeat in five games but it may have just given him options ahead of the huge shoot-out for a place at next summer's Euros on November 12 in Belfast.

