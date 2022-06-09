Northern Ireland's Nations League woes continue as Vedat Muriqi double leads Kosovo to deserved victory

Northern Ireland's wait for a UEFA Nations League win continued in Pristina as Vedat Muriqi struck a double to lead Kosovo to a 3-2 win at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium.

The striker gave the hosts the lead after just nine minutes from the penalty spot after Milot Rashica was brought down by Steven Davis, before Zymer Bytyqi doubled their lead with a fine volley in the 20th minute.

Shayne Lavery gave Northern Ireland hope when he headed in Brodie Spencer's cross on the stroke of half-time, but seven minutes after the restart Muriqi turned in Rashica's cross for the game-winning goal.

A powerful Daniel Ballard header from a Jordan Thompson free-kick renewed optimism, and Conor McMenamin had two glorious chances to find a late equaliser, but ultimately it is yet another defeat for manager Ian Baraclough to stomach.

Northern Ireland remain third in League C Group 2, tied with bottom team Cyprus on one point from their three games but ahead on goal difference, with Kosovo keeping touch with Greece at the top of the standings.

