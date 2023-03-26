Northern Ireland’s new-found enthusiasm is subsided by familiar profligacy

​If we have learned anything of events of this Euro qualifying campaign so far, with two games completed, it is the theme of surprise.

Northern Ireland’s staccato efforts and subsequent 1-0 slump to Finland at Windsor Park, alongside Denmark’s shock loss in Kazakhstan, ensures that Group H is shaping to be both compelling and ultra-competitive.

Slovenia are now top and this disappointment has undone so much of the early precocious promise and platform from the Ulstermen’s victory over San Marino.

Benjamin Kallman’s first-half winner for Finland can only suggest the effusive talk and tempo around this Northern Ireland side, ahead of their first home game of these qualifiers, has been flatlined. The sinking feeling is, we hope, temporary.

Accompanying the extra breeze in south Belfast was increased hope from the Green and White Army conscripts in a near-18,000 crowd. Partly, of course, due to the welcome re-emergence of O’Neill — the most favoured of sons for obvious, wistful, France 2016 reasons — but also, having absorbed the news of Kazakhstan’s seismic victory, that this group was already taking on a delicate, intriguing, status. All the more to assist Northern Ireland and, presumably, the result in Astana concentrated minds.

Well, it really should have. Opportunity blown.

With three points mined from the hills of Serravalle against San Marino, and perhaps an argument that the outcome should have been more substantial than a 2-0 win on match day one, hosting Finland was crunch time for both nations. For Northern Ireland, victory to spear momentum in the race for the Germany finals in 2024, and for Markku Kanerva, the Finns’ coach, the chance to reset after losing to group favourites Denmark in Copenhagen. This is a major result for Kanerva and unfussy Finland.

With six months having elapsed since Northern Ireland’s last game at Windsor Park, against Kosovo in the Nations League, there was, after the obligatory blast of ‘Alternative Ulster’ and the national anthems, a standing ovation for O’Neill, the apparent alchemist. It felt like he had never been away, in a sense.

Even with veteran Craig Cathcart captaining due to injuries to Steven Davis and Jonny Evans, plus a clutch of youthful vigour — the international future — in the shape of Dion Charles, Conor Bradley and Shea Charles in Northern Ireland’s starting line-up, the sense of recycled familiarity was plain.

O’Neill made only one team change from San Marino, exchanging George Saville for Jordan Thompson, suggesting his trust in this group of players, and particularly the likes of Shea Charles, a 19-year-old of composure in midfield, was genuine. But this group unquestionably needs to give the manager more poise, more conviction.

Meanwhile, the Eagle-owls, despite fielding quality operators such as Teemu Pukki, Robin Lod and Glen Kamara, were cautious and, presumably, mindful that a second defeat in a row could be ultimately damaging in terms of group outlook. The strategy worked a treat.

Then again, there are, sadly, invariable reminders to jar thoughts of life’s perspectives. The sell-out Windsor Park crowd joined in poignant 16th minute applause in memory of teenage supporter Bailie Hardy, who passed away last week.

Striker du jour Dion Charles epitomised the still profligate nature of this gradually changing Northern Ireland outfit. The sharp lack of end product an aching reminder that so much patience in these qualifiers is required.

And oh, so increasingly so, as Finland exercised exactly that, silencing the majority of the Belfast crowd — save for a boisterous pocket of visiting fans — when they took the lead against the run of play in the 27th minute.

O’Neill will surely question exactly how four Northern Irish defenders failed to clear an innocuous looking move from the right, which culminated in Kallman slipping the ball home inside the six-yard box. How the Eagle-owls predator sucked out the hosts’ air of optimism with his fifth goal in eleven internationals.

Strangely, the lack of controlled intensity in response to the setback was unmistakeable. Defensively hazy, fallow up front — that traditional weakness again — and the absence of Evans and Davis is being felt more than imagined. Kamara, too, was aptly screening matters in midfield for Finland. Dion Charles was denied by experienced Finns’ keeper Lukas Hradecky; yet the anticipation of any Northern Ireland surge was to be mistaken.

Still, credit where it’s due to the thoughtful touches by the IFA on these evenings. The half-time appearance of Oscar winner James Martin on to the pitch to be presented with a Northern Ireland jersey by Davis was warmly received by the support.

The men in green forged a little, if sloppily, in the second-half. With inviting moments at a premium, substitute Josh Magennis blazing over from close range amplified the litany of frustrations. As did Dion Charles’ apparent equaliser which was controversially ruled out for handball. It was, despite a legitimate sense of injustice fuelled, that kind of night. The promise never materialising

O’Neill may have returned, but the idea of a fresh renaissance remains premature. Northern Ireland’s next qualifier, in Copenhagen in June, merely makes an already difficult challenge increasingly so.