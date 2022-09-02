Northern Ireland’s new kit a nod towards infamous 90s shirt

International Football

Some may think that Northern Ireland’s 1998 World Cup qualifying campaign is best forgotten, but the new kit for the Euro 2024 qualifiers is reminiscent of the top worn by Bryan Hamilton’s charges some 25 years ago.

Like the infamous green and blue Asics top worn in the mid-90s, the new Northern Ireland top is a quartered-design.

The 90s shirt was initially detested by the Green and White Army, as it was a stark departure from the national team’s traditional colour-scheme. However, it went on to become something of a cult classic with second-hand versions of the iconic top fetching over £150 online.

The Euro 2024 is a less controversial two-tone green design that, according to manufacturer Adidas, “resembles the country’s iconic landscape”.

The shirt also features a single-button henley collar design, with a ‘crest and sign-off on the back collar to embody national team pride.’

Current manager Ian Baraclough will hope to have more success with the quartered-design shirt than Bryan Hamilton. In the 1998 qualifying campaign, Northern Ireland won just one of their 10 ten Group Nine games, as they slumped to a fifth-placed finish below Germany, Ukraine, Portugal and Armenia.

The kit will make its debut during the upcoming Nations League game against Kosovo at Windsor Park on Saturday 24 September.

The shirt is available to pre-order from JD Sport for £65 with junior sizes priced at £45. The shorts are £38 and £28, respectively, with socks £20 and £18. Both socks and shorts are white, although alternative green shorts are also available for purchase.

Adidas is yet to launch the new away shirt, but leaked images suggest the change jersey will be a unique yellow and black design, that appears to take inspiration from Harland and Wolff’s famous Samson and Goliath cranes.