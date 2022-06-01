Northern Ireland's old boys like Steven Davis, Jonny Evans and myself still have plenty left to give: Niall McGinn

Niall McGinn has insisted there is plenty more magic to come from Northern Ireland’s old brigade.

Seasoned performers Steven Davis (37) and Jonny Evans (34) have been reunited with striker Kyle Lafferty (34) for the demanding Nations League programme, kicking off with a Windsor Park clash with Greece tomorrow night.

Dungannon man McGinn, at the age of 34, is another trusted lieutenant who remains committed to the cause and manager Ian Baraclough will need his experienced players to help the younger recruits adapt to life on the senior international stage.

The four matches against Greece, Cyprus (home and away) and Kosovo represent a hectic schedule at a time of the year when players may appreciate some rest but McGinn, who joined Dundee in January, says the older players like Evans and Davo are leading the charge.

“It shows the type of guys that they are, that they want to keep coming away with Northern Ireland,” said McGinn.

“Davo finished the season very strongly at Rangers and he probably views this camp as a chance to build on fitness and go again for next season.

“It’s something that always bugs me when people put an age on players. If they are good enough to play, that’s the reality and Davo has been playing at a high level with Rangers. There’s a few more years left in him and he’s still running around like a spring chicken.

“We are delighted to still have him here and hopefully he will be with us for a long time yet.

“Jonny can play more football as he missed a lot through injuries. There’s different benefits for the different players but it’s refreshing to see the lads turn up and speaking personally, I will always be available when I’m fit, regardless of what time of year it is.”

Kilmarnock sharp-shooter Lafferty is back in the squad and McGinn is confident the colourful character can rediscover his scoring touch for his country.

“With Kyle, he’s a goalscorer and he always has been,” added the former Dungannon Swifts ace. “He’s come back to Kilmarnock and hit the ground running and helped them get back in the Premiership. With Kyle, he’s not lacking in confidence.

“With Josh (Magennis) being out injured and a couple of others missing, it’s an opportunity for Kyle to come in and impress. He finished the season strongly, scoring goals, and we’re delighted to have him back.

“You definitely hear him before you see him, that’s for sure. He’s a great guy to have about the place, he always has a laugh and a joke at the right time. I think for him he just wants to get that next international goal that he’s been craving for a long time and hopefully with these games coming up he gets that opportunity.”

McGinn feels fortunate to be injury-free and still involved at international level. His Windsor Park memories stretch back to the time he carried out ball boy duties.

“I wasn’t a ball boy every game,” he recalled. “It was a one-off game. When I was at Dungannon United Youth, we were asked to come along under Joe McAree.

“It was against the Czech Republic because I remember Pavel Nedved and big Jan Koller were playing. I can’t remember the score, but that was the game I did ball boy at.

“To look back to then and think I’d go on to be on the same pitch and be an international player is a wee bit crazy.

“Being a young boy, you don’t really think too much about those things. When you’re a bit older and become a professional footballer, you think a bit differently.

“As a young kid, it’s just excitement and even when the ball’s not near you, you’re running after it to throw it back on the pitch.

“They’re wee moments you definitely look back on and remember.”

McGinn went on to live the dream when he played in the Euro 2016 finals and he maintains the boys are hungry to make it to another major tournament.

“With us dropping down a group now we’re hoping it maybe gives us that play-off chance, it gives us another opportunity to qualify for a major tournament which the boys are hungry for,” he added.

“That’s been the message driven across to the younger lads. They want to go and do what we’ve done. We’ve been there and done it as the older lads and experienced players. They want to get a taste of it as well.”