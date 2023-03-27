Northern Ireland’s qualification hopes are not over despite Finland loss, insists Michael O’Neill

Northern Ireland striker Dion Charles reflects on a missed chance as his side crash to a 1-0 defeat to Finland in last night’s Euro 2024 qualifier — © PA

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has insisted his side’s Euro 2024 qualifying hopes are not over, despite his Windsor Park homecoming party being gatecrashed by Finland who snatched a 1-0 victory.

O’Neill’s 50th competitive international in charge was one of frustration as Benjamin Kallman poked in the first-half winner.

For Finland, it was a perfect way to bounce back from their Group H-opening 3-1 loss to Denmark, but Northern Ireland were unable to build on their 2-0 success in San Marino.

Although the hosts improved while chasing the game, they could not find an equaliser as Dion Charles had a 62nd-minute goal ruled out for handball.

Earlier in the group, Kazakhstan fought back from two goals down to win 3-2 at home to the Danes while Slovenia made it back-to-back victories as they saw off San Marino 2-0.

A defiant and upbeat O’Neill said: “We are disappointed with three points from six, we would have preferred four or six.

“We will have to try and make that up somewhere else in the group. You see the results earlier today with the other nations, and I think you always hope to pick up maximum points at home, but I believe we will get stronger with the experience.

“Hopefully, we can make amends later in the group.”

O’Neill’s men now sit fifth in the standings with three other sides – including Finland – on three points.

Northern Ireland were left to rue a scrappy goal and a failure to produce a creative spark in the final third.

“There are positives from the performance but it was a poor and scrappy goal to lose,” added O’Neill. “We had to try and come back from that and our attitude was very good.”

O’Neill added: “We had to change the shape a few times to give ourselves a greater foothold in the game, but the disallowed goal is marginal and we also didn’t take our chances.

“We can only blame ourselves for not taking anything from the game, but we are asking a lot from the players who are possibly not playing regularly at their clubs and we finished the game with more young players.

“I couldn’t ask for any more – the players gave everything. There is nothing to worry about on that side but we played a team with good experience, and they showed that at times in slowing the game down and locking us in at throw-ins. We would hope to find solutions for that.”

Conor Bradley and Shea Charles impressed for Northern Ireland over the double-header, and O’Neill expects more from his younger players.

“They have been excellent,” added the former Stoke City boss. “So has Isaac Price and Dale Taylor, we have been pleased with them all. You have to drip-feed them into games and you need experienced players to help them.

“We are disappointed with three points from six but we can make up ground.”

Defender Daniel Ballard, who went off injured early in the second-half, is remaining upbeat.

“I think the mood is still fairly positive,” said the Sunderland man. “We had a good structure and everyone knew the game plan and believed we could win.

“It was a good performance but we just couldn’t get the ball in the net. If we perform like that over the rest of the group, we will pick up points.

“It is a young squad with a lot of energy, and we have a good way of playing under a manager who is giving us good instructions. If the lads keep showing their talent, we will pick up points. We were on top for most of the game but it was a poor goal to concede. I thought we were a threat going forward.”

Finland manager Markku Kanerva commented: “I’m really pleased with the three points. It was a tight game as expected, especially in the second half.

“Northern Ireland put a lot of pressure on our defenders but we managed to keep the clean sheet. I don’t know if we were a little bit lucky but I am very proud of my players’ work ethic.”

Former Northern Ireland keeper Tommy Wright reflected: “We just didn't get enough quality into the box. We were unfortunate with Dion Charles' goal being ruled off for handball. It's the right call, but it just seems harsh.”

Former Northern Ireland defender John O’Neill added: “We're crying out for a player like (Teemu) Pukki, who can lead the line and score goals. We just don't have that quality in the team at the minute.”

O’Neill’s men must now be wary of a Denmark backlash in June as a side that played at last year's World Cup aims to get back on track after their shock collapse against Kazakhstan.

For Kazakhstan, it’s a fourth win in five home games that gets their campaign up and running.

Denmark have struggled away from home, where they're on a four-game losing streak.

And this was a massive win for Finland as defeat at Windsor would have left them with a mountain to climb.