Northern Ireland’s qualifying campaign goes from bad to worse with another loss in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 1 Northern Ireland 0

The Euro 2024 qualifying campaign goes from bad to worse for Northern Ireland.

It really wasn’t meant to be like this, was it?

Group H was supposed to signal hope. Instead, the road to Germany has been more like hell. Michael O’Neill’s side have lost their way. Badly.

Here, 3,000 miles from home, they suffered more pain as Kazakhstan inflicted a fifth defeat in six.

Maxim Samorodov scored the only goal midway through the first half, punishing yet more poor defending.

That is eight conceded in the group and most, if not all, have been preventable. Given that four of Northern Ireland’s defeats have been by the odd goal, it will frustrate O’Neill deeply.

Samorodov was a big influence in both boxes, scoring goals one minute, saving them the next with a fine clearance to deny Conor McMenamin his first international goal as half-time loomed.

How the ex-Glentoran winger didn’t score, only he will know.

But it summed up another frustrating night for Northern Ireland, who had plenty of the ball, particularly in the second half, but couldn’t make it pay.

In some ways, it followed the pattern set in the sides' previous meeting at Windsor Park in June.

The final whistle here was greeted by roars from the 28,458 crowd – and the overly-enthusiastic announcer on the PA system.

As the Kazakhs celebrated, Northern Ireland’s players went over to salute the 150 fans in Green and White who made the long journey east to central Asia. It will be another mightily disappointing journey home tomorrow.

Compared to the mad start to the Slovenia game, the early stages in Astana were downright dull.

However, Northern Ireland did appear to pick up where they left off in Ljubljana in one respect: conceding soft goals.

They fell behind here to the first shot on target as Samorodov sparked celebrations among the passionate home fans.

It came in the 27th minute as he turned away from Daniel Ballard, took a touch and drove a fierce shot into the bottom corner.

As the Kazakhs celebrated, O’Neill looked away in frustration on the sideline, while Jonny Evans glared questioningly at those around him. Samorodov’s shot was a smasher, but he got far too much space.

Northern Ireland didn’t play all that badly in phases. In difficult conditions, amid a noisy atmosphere, whipped up pre-match by everything from ABBA to Eminem, they looked to work the ball patiently through the midfield, but too often the crucial pass went astray.

The artificial surface had seemed to catch some of the players out. Shea Charles lost his footing after twice turning smartly and driving forward.

There was also the worrying sight of Evans going down after a coming-together with the fit-again Ballard. Fortunately, the veteran, making his 104th international appearance here, was back on his feet quickly.

Northern Ireland’s best chance came three minutes before the break. As Conor Washington crossed, Matty Kennedy forced his way into the box and teed up McMenamin, who seemed destined to convert, only for Samorodov to come back and somehow make a superb block.

As the ball broke, Nuraly Alip hooked it away before Ali McCann could reach it.

All credit to Samorodov, but McMenamin should have been cheering his first goal in international colours. Chances really don’t come much better at this level.

Northern Ireland had another great chance three minutes into the second half. Charles ran onto the ball at pace with a typically purposeful dash from midfield, with his shot getting a helping touch off Washington, but Igor Shatskiy made a smart stop.

Kazakhstan were claiming for a penalty when Islambek Kuat went down as he tried to reach Ramazan Orazov’s ball. Ballard told him to get to his feet in no uncertain terms, and a brief VAR check failed to spot any issue.

O’Neill had introduced Paul Smyth and Jordan Thompson at the break, and Jordan Jones and Josh Magennis followed as the second half unfolded.

Smyth’s energy was causing problems, and there was a more purposeful look to the team’s play, but each time a mass of yellow shirts got back to clear.

When Thompson won a free-kick in a promising area, his effort was easily beaten away by Shatskiy.

As night fell fast here, with the game finishing just before 9pm, Askhat Tagybergen tested Bailey Peacock-Farrell with a low drive from distance, but the goalkeeper got down well to push it away.

KAZAKHSTAN: Shatskiy, Tapalov (Malayy 71), Bystrov, Marochkin, Alip, Vorogovskiy (Dosmagambetov 46), Zainutdinov (Aimbetov 87), Beisebekov (Darabayev 71), Tagybergen, Orazov, Samorodov (Kuat 55).

NORTHERN IRELAND: Peacock-Farrell, Hume, Evans, McNair, Ballard, S Charles, Saville (Thompson 46), McCann (Magennis 70), Kennedy (Jones 63), Washington (D Charles 81), McMenamin (Smyth 46).

Referee: Daniel Schlager (Germany)

