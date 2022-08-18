Northern Ireland's record goalscorer Rachel Furness has made herself unavailable for international selection for the ‘foreseeable future’

International football

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer Rachel Furness has made herself unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future.

The Liverpool star has scored a staggering 38 goals in 85 caps since making her debut in 2005.

The Sunderland native scored five goals during the successful Euro 2021 qualifying campaign. She started all three of Northern Ireland’s games at their first ever major tournament.

In a statement, Furness said: “(This is) A decision that I’ve found incredibly hard but one I feel is right. I have informed the Irish Football Association that I am making myself unavailable for selection for the upcoming games and training camps for the foreseeable future, due to personal reasons.

“I’d like to put on record that I am not retiring from international football and I hope to make myself available again in the future.

“I wish al the girls the best.”

Northern Ireland women will play two World Cup Qualifiers next month, with trips to Luxembourg and Latvia.