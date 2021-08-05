Northern Ireland’s remaining World Cup qualifiers to feature Video Assistant Referees (VAR)

VAR will be used for the remainder of the World Cup qualifying campaign. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Video assistant referees will be used in Northern Ireland’s remaining World Cup qualifiers.

The light-touch use of VAR at the Euro 2020 finals was widely praised and UEFA will hope those standards are maintained in the qualifiers for Qatar, with the group stages concluding in November.

Northern Ireland have another seven qualifiers still to play and all will now feature VAR technology implemented on site at each stadium, unlike the Euro 2020 finals, in which the VARs were based at UEFA’s Nyon headquarters in Switzerland.

UEFA had hoped to introduce VAR into its national team qualifying competitions sooner but the logistical difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic forced it to delay.

Northern Ireland will play a triple header of qualifiers at the start of September with trips to Lithania and Estonia (Sept 2/5) followed by Switzerland’s visit to Windsor Park (Sept 8).

The October double header features away games in Switzerland and Bulgaria (Oct 9/12) with the campaign concluding at home to Bulgaria and Italy (November 12/15).

The first game in Northern Ireland to feature VAR will be next Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup between Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League victors Villarreal at Windsor Park.