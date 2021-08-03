Northern Ireland’s Sam McClelland set for Serie A loan: report

Sam McClelland (left) is keen for the loan success that fellow Northern Ireland centre-half Daniel Ballard enjoyed last season. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

Northern Ireland defender Sam McClelland could be set for a remarkable loan deal to Serie A, according to the latest report.

The Chelsea centre-half is attracting interest from newly-promoted side Venezia along with other Italian clubs, reports Tuttomercato.

Should the move be completed, Venice would be an eye-catching place for the 19-year-old Coleraine lad to kick-start his senior career.

Venezia was promoted back to Italy’s top tier, after a 19 year absence, through the play-offs last season.

McClelland joined Chelsea from Coleraine back in 2018 and signed his first professional contract a year later. He has yet to feature in a match-day squad for the club’s first team although made his senior Northern Ireland debut against Ukraine earlier this summer.

Shortly after that game, he told the Belfast Telegraph that he was keen to leave Stamford Bridge in search of first team football this season, buoyed by Daniel Ballard’s heroics for Blackpool while on loan from Arsenal last term.

He said: “Daniel is a very good example of how going out on loan can really benefit you. I want to play senior football and step on to that next stage which will be the next part of my development. That will help me push on and also help my international prospects.”